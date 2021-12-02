Traveling for the holidays? Here’s a must-have packing guide

Whether you’re headed for a seashore escape or traveling further north for white snow, we complied the perfect guide for you

Traveling for the holidays can be both exciting and stressful in terms of packing. It’s one thing to pack for a regular vacation, but to travel for Christmas during the global COVID-19 pandemic is a different type of feat. Nevertheless, it is doable with much preparation, checklists, and just the reminder that the world is going through it right now. So take a chill pill, breathe, and physically and mentally prepare.

At this time of year and state of world affairs, you need even more essentials than before, including face masks, hand sanitizer, thermometers, hand wipes, and perhaps even some vitamin C. Not to mention gifts and wrappings. So yes, your holiday checklist may indeed be a little longer than usual — but we got you covered.

Whether you’re ditching your regular conditions for a seashore escape or traveling further north for depths of white snow, we complied a holiday packing guide for you because well, we needed one too. We hope you enjoy your holiday!

Bags

Rolling Luggage— 2-wheels or 4-wheel

Carry-on

Duffel Bag

Backpack— wheeled or carry

Clothing

Jacket, fleece, or sweater

Rain jacket, windbreaker, or umbrella

Lightweight clothing to be layered

Long-sleeved shirts

T-shirts

Tank tops (be sure to check out country and culture restrictions)

Pants

Shorts/skirts

Dresses

Swimsuit or swim trunks

Pajamas/sleepwear

Underwear

Walking shoes

Socks

Belt

Eyeglasses, sunglasses, and case

Jewelry

Hat or sun visor, beach hat

Scarf or bandana

Travel speakers

Travel pillow, eye mask, and earplugs

Travel apps that will help with language, directions, money conversion, and digital journaling

Toiletries

Your preferred soap

Wash rags

Travel Towel

Shampoo and conditioner

Toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, mouthwash

Deodorant

Body Lotion or oil

Face lotion with SPF

Face wash, makeup remover wipes

Q-tips, cotton swabs

Nighttime moisturizer/lotion

Makeup

Lip balm with SPF, lipstick, or lip gloss

Comb or hairbrush

Heated hair tools (Flat iron, curling iron)

Hair products like hairspray, hair gel, and beard oil

Hair ties, barrettes/bobby pins

Personal mini mirror

Personal hygiene items

Feminine hygiene products

Extra contacts, solution, and contact case

Prescription medication

Cologne/perfume

Clothesline and detergent

Shaving kit/extra razors

Nail clippers and tweezers

Safety pins

Sewing kit/clothing care kit

Stain remover

Toilet paper

Health

Face Masks

Hand Sanitizer

Hand wipes/wet wipes

Vitamin C

Multivitamins

Thermometer

Pain and fever relievers

Cold medicines and throat lozenges

First aid kit —bandages, gauze, adhesives, etc

Hydrocortisone cream

Antibacterial ointment

Insect repellent/mosquito net/sting reliever

Sunburn relief

Prescriptions

Diarrhea/laxative medicines

Eye drops

Medicines and vaccinations specific to the region/activity

Motion sickness pills or bands

Moleskin

Allergy medicines

Oral rehydration salts

Sleeping medicines

Travel Info, Entertainment and Technology

Headphones

Laptop, iPad, or E-reader and charger(s)

Camera and GoPro/video camera, memory card, and chargers

Blanket

Travel journal

Pens

Books and magazines

Chapstick

Water bottle

Travel guides, maps, language guides, etc.

Deck of cards and travel games

Gifting Needs

Stocking gifts

Gifts from Santa for kids, husband/wife, partner, grandparents, other family members, and friends

Gifts from you

Hostess gift

Extra suitcase to take gifts home

Wrapping paper

Tape

Scissors

Tissue paper

