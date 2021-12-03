Five things to watch this weekend

Prime Video's highly anticipated series "Harlem" premieres this weekend, as well as numerous holiday specials.

With the holidays officially underway, it can be hard to find the perfect program to watch over the weekend. This week, theGrio has you covered with some exciting films, specials, and more to curl up and watch this weekend.

A Christmas Dance Reunion (Lifetime)

High School Musical fans are in for a treat on Lifetime this weekend. Stars of the beloved Disney trilogy Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu reunited for A Christmas Dance Reunion. Viewers can watch the “Wildcats” dance, fall in love, and more when the film premieres on Friday.

The official synopsis reads: “Successful attorney Lucy Mortimer (Monique Coleman), along with her mother Virginia (Kim Roberts) returns to the Winterleigh Resort to help celebrate the hotel’s final Christmas season. Once there, Lucy is reunited with the owner’s nephew and her childhood Christmas Dance partner, Barrett Brewster (Corbin Bleu). Though the resort has fallen on hard times and has stopped most holiday events, Lucy leads the charge in recreating the beloved Christmas traditions, including the popular Christmas Dance, to bring together new families and new hope to the resort. Now, Lucy must decide if she’s willing to take a risk on love and partner up once more with Barrett for what could be the last Christmas Dance.”

Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas (Lifetime)

Right after premiering A Christmas Dance Reunion Friday, Lifetime will air its next holiday film premiere Saturday, this time from the creative mind of gospel legend Kirk Franklin. Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas stars Demetria McKinney, Chaz Lamar Shepherd and more, in a film with songs written and arranged by Franklin himself.

I am so ready to sing, dance and celebrate Christmas.🎁✨ Tune-in to my movie #AGospelChristmas December 4th at 8/7c only on @lifetimetv. #ItsAWonderfulLifetime pic.twitter.com/Ilk6WRBvpg — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) November 28, 2021

Franklin took to social media to share his excitement regarding the film, which he also executive produced. He shared in a tweet, “I am so ready to sing, dance and celebrate Christmas. Tune-in to my movie #AGospelChristmas December 4th at 8/7c only on @lifetimetv. #ItsAWonderfulLifetime

Harlem (Prime Video)

After months of anticipation, Prime Video’s latest series Harlem is officially here! The series is created, written and executive produced by Tracy Oliver, the mind behind the hit film Girls Trip, theGrio previously reported. Starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie Johnson, the series follows the ups and downs of the lives of four Black women living in Harlem.

The series also boasts some major talent in the recurring roles, including Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy. The trailer highlights these roles, with Goldberg playing department head and author Dr. Elise Pruitt, Camille’s (Good) boss. Byers’ character’s mother is played by Guy.

Check out the trailer for the series now, which is currently streaming on Prime Video.

The B-tch Who Stole Christmas (VH1)

Bummed we are still waiting for the new season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race? Well, this year some of your favorite queens are featured in the VH1 holiday film The B-tch Who Stole Christmas. The film stars the legendary drag queen herself, alongside some of the biggest competitors to ever appear on Drag Race, including Peppermint, Ginger Minj, Jan, and more.

Peppermint recently sat down with Shadow and Act and shed light on working on the Christmas film and paying homage to Black artists who helped inspire artists of today, including Anna Horsford (known for her sitcom work in shows like Amen) who appears in this film.

“This is a great opportunity to go back and hold up and give flowers to these people that I’m calling legends because I do think in the Black community we had a different perception of what was going on in Hollywood than the rest of the country and maybe even the world,” Peppermint shared.

My Favorite Christmas Melody (Lifetime)

Grammy award winner Mya stars in My Favorite Christmas Melody, in which she plays Abby, a singer-songwriter who is stuck writing commercial jingles. Per the synopsis, “As she heads home for the holidays, she’s enlisted by the local high school music teacher to help save the school arts program. In the process, Abby rediscovers her voice and regains the confidence to go after her dreams and lets the possibility of love in too.”

My Favorite Christmas Melody premieres on Dec. 5 on Lifetime at 8/7 CST.

