50 Cent apologizes to Madonna after singer slams him for IG comments

Madonna blasted the "Many Men" rapper on her Instagram story, saying that he is a fake friend

In a rare turn of events, rapper 50 Cent has apologized to pop icon Madonna after mocking her body and making ageist comments on his Instagram.

In a now-deleted Instagram post from earlier this week, the “Many Men” rapper reposted a photo of the singer showing off her derriere in fishnets, with the caption “Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL… that’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

After his initial post, 50 Cent continued to shade Madonna by reposting other people’s recreations of the photo which show her photoshopped underneath Dorothy’s house from The Wizard of Oz.

For context pic.twitter.com/wpBjGQzljN — Bob the builder (@hardcandy990) December 2, 2021

“STARZ ask me to do a remake,” he wrote in the caption, trolling that the cable network asked him to redo the classic with Madonna. “I said only if Madonna is gonna play the role because I need star power and sex appeal in this one.”

The “Like a Prayer” singer posted a photo of the two from 2003 on her Instagram story, claiming that he was pretending to be her friend.

Madonna also said he was jealous of her vitality and that his new career is “getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media.”

“Now you have decided to talk smack about me,” she wrote on her story. “(It’s) the least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. You’r [sic] just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age.”

50 Cent felt the need to respond, saying, “Ok I’m sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.” He has since deleted his Twitter apology posted on Thursday.

This is not the first time 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has found himself in hot water for his controversial Instagram posts.

In October 2021, rapper Lil Kim got into a spat with him after he shared a video of her dancing. 50 Cent compared her to Lubdan, the troll-looking character from the 1993 comedy horror film Leprechaun.

“Ur so obsessed wit me this is getting creepy,” she replied back in the comments.

The two worked together back in 2003 on their hit song Magik Stick.

Royce Da 5’9 asks why 50 Cent apologized to Madonna for making fun of her appearance, but not to Lil’ Kim. pic.twitter.com/a12nM4iFmP — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) December 4, 2021

“Yarnnnn this one ain’t it bro not funny at all. I was hoping to laugh wit u, but cornyyyyyy booooo!!! U fallin off I’m too bad and too fly in this video u reachin now but we all kno whyyyyyy,” she added.

Coming off a string of controversial posts — including one joking about rapper Megan Thee Stallion being shot by Tory Lanez — the Power and BMF producer said he was taking a hiatus from social media in 2020 after several of his posts were removed by Instagram for “bullying and harassment.”

He returned to the platform just a few hours after the announcement, however.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends STARZ Series “BMF” World Premiere at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

The photos of lingerie-clad Madonna were originally posted on her Instagram earlier in November, but were taken down for violating their nudity policy.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification,” said the singer after posting the series of photos again in late November.

“The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple.”

The singer went on to say that she has battled decades of censorship, ageism, sexism and misogyny but she has managed to maintain her sanity.

She has not publicly responded to 50 Cent’s apology.

