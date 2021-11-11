50 Cent hints he’s developing TV project based on Snoop Dogg murder case

Snoop was charged with first-degree murder in 1993 and was acquitted of those charges in 1996.

50 Cent may be adding another show to his growing roster of television hits. The rapper-turned-media mogul posted a coy message on Twitter suggesting he’s adapting Snoop Dogg’s murder case into a TV show.

“I’m afraid this is going to be a problem for everything on Tv. A moment in time ( MURDER WAS THE CASE ) when the dream you have been wishing for feels like a nightmare,” wrote 50. “You think you know you have no idea. @snoopdogg story is crazy BOOM Green Light Gang I DON’T MISS.”

According to iHeart, Snoop, born Calvin Broadus, was charged with first-degree murder in 1993 after the fatal shooting of a rival gang member. The victim was reportedly shot by the then 21-year-old rapper’s bodyguard, McKinley Lee.

Snoop and Lee were acquitted of the murder charge in 1996.

This is not the only project 50 has in the works. Earlier this year it was announced that he, along with Kenya Barris, would develop a new Netflix series based on the bestselling book, “The 50th Law.”

The new series will be based on 50’s 2009 book with Robert Greene, per Deadline.

The 50th Law is described as “a semi-autobiographical account detailing 50 Cent’s rise as both a young urban hustler and as an up-and-coming musician with lessons and anecdotes from historical figures such as Abraham Lincoln, Sun Tzu, Socrates, Napoleon, Malcolm X and James Baldwin.”

While promoting his book almost ten years ago, the rapper opened up about his upbringing as inspiration for the book, saying, “If there was another option that would have made sense to me at that time period, I could have taken it…But I made my choices at an age when there was an innocence involved. I identify with it being the wrong choice now. But you can’t regret that you made it.”

50, along with Courtney Kemp, created and is the executive producer of the hit Power franchise on Starz and has recently expanded his TV empire with BMF, also on Starz. The show details the rise of Detroit’s Flenory brothers, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, who founded the Black Mafia Family drug syndicate in the 1990s.

After the first installment of Power became a hit for Starz, Jackson also executive produced the four greenlit spin-offs like Power Book II: Ghost, which is officially coming back for a second season, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

theGrio’s Jared Alexander contributed to this report.

