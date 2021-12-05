Shaun King’s daughter hit by car, recovering in hospital

The activist said that his daughter suffered brain and bodily injuries after being hit by a car in Manhattan

Activist Shaun King shared that his 19-year-old daughter suffered serious brain and bodily injuries after being hit by a car in Manhattan.

“24 of the hardest hours of our lives,” the social justice activist wrote, breaking the news to his followers in an Instagram post early in the morning on Sunday.

King shared a video showing his daughter, Kendi, in a hospital bed, and explained that he has been with her in the ICU “since yesterday morning.”

“We have every reason to believe she will recover and she is receiving excellent medical care,” he said, assuring fans that she is expected to make a full recovery, adding that he is “watching her like a hawk.”

The father of four continued the post by asking people to “please pray for Kendi” and hoping that she heals 100% with no setbacks.

King’s post elicited the responses of several well-known figures praying for the full recovery of his daughter and healing for the family.

Several Love and Hip Hop stars, including Yandy Smith and Juliette “JuJu” Casteneda, sent their well-wishes to his family. Smith commented, “My God. Prayers, In Jesus name she is healed.”

While JuJu commented praying emoji hands, along with several other entertainers like television host Niecy Nash, comedian Cedric the Entertainer, rapper Lady Luck and radio personality Rickey Smiley.

Dr. Yusef Salaam, one of the members of the Exonerated Five, left several comments underneath King’s posting including teary-eyed faces and open hands.

Shaun King and daughter Kendi King via social media

The teenager is not usually in the public eye, though, in August 2021, she published a message on her father’s popular newsletter, The North Star, about a situation which “forced” her family to move from their home after being doxxed.

Several publications posted photos of the family’s nearly $1 million home amidst controversies that King misappropriated money raised to help various social justice causes.

“I am an activist, a fighter for justice, but I am finding it harder to fight,” said the NYU student, adding that the family did nothing to deserve the continuous harassment that eventually led them to move due to safety concerns.

“This is just a moment, and it will pass. I know. But it’s hard to see my family struggle so terribly, to watch my siblings cry because they have to leave their school and friends and home,” she added.

In his post, King also called on fans to pray for his wife Rai King, who he said “has had an incredibly hard time with this.”

He ended the post by stating “Love and appreciate you all.⁣”

There have been no further updates on his daughter’s condition.

