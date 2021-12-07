Cardi B gets involved after patrons accuse Miami club of discriminating against Black women

The Grammy-winning rapper made a stand against racism and colorism in an outing on Sunday night

Cardi B was caught on camera confronting a Miami nightclub’s security team over the weekend after a group of bystanders informed her that the hotspot’s staff was refusing to admit other Black women.

A viral video of the incident shared on Instagram by Baller Alert shows Cardi and her security team entering Club E11even in Miami’s downtown neighborhood Sunday night when some women who were standing in line outside the club got her attention.

“They’re not even letting the sisters in tonight, girl,” a woman is heard telling the rapper. “My husband plays football here, we can’t even buy a table,” she added.

Moments later, Cardi is seen advocating on the women’s behalf.

“Y’all need to let some Black women in here!” she told a security guard.

“Who do you want to let in?” a security team member replies.

“Let the Black women in,” the rapper responded.

“We let ’em in, we let ’em in,” the guard replied.

“No they don’t, no they don’t,” one of the aggrieved women fired back.

“We gotta get you in first,” one of Cardi’s bodyguards said.

The video ends with the club’s guards appearing to be willing to admit the women after one woman is heard saying, “We’ll be patient.”

Love & Hip-Hop: Miami cast member and influencer Bobby Lytes also accused Club E11even of racism a day after the video was posted on IG.

“E11even is extremely racist! This will soon come to light!!!” Lytes wrote in the video’s comment section.

Cardi was wearing the same nude Prada mini dress and diamond Playboy bunny necklace she showed off on Instagram on Sunday. Thursday, the 29-year-old Grammy winner confirmed that Playboy has hired her to serve as its first-ever creative director in residence, theGrio previously reported.

Playboy said Cardi’s new role will allow her to offer artistic direction on the mag’s co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections. They also said Cardi will advise the company on its digital editorial and “experiential activations.” She posted a message to her IG followers that said the deal with Playboy was “A dream come true.”

“Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together,” Cardi added on IG. “We’re going to have soooooo much fun.”

Club E11even management did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from theGrio.



