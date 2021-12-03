Cardi B named first-ever creative director in residence for Playboy

The Grammy-winning rapper will also be a founder member of Playboy's new social content platform, "CENTERFOLD."

Cardi B continues to make new moves in her career, expanding outside of reality television and music. The latest comes in her being established the first-ever creative director in residence for Playboy.

Playboy announced in a press release: “Cardi will provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more.”

Cardi also revealed the news on her Instagram page on Thursday, with a picture collage of herself stamped with the Playboy logo. The phrases, “Legacy for fighting for personal freedoms” and “I run this sh-t like cardio,” are included on the social media post.

The caption reads, “Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it’s ME!!! Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together.”

“I’m startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We’re going to have soooooo much fun.”

CENTERFOLD will be a social content platform, designed to connect creators directly to fans, according to Playboy. “From music and fashion to art and activism to adult entertainment, CENTERFOLD will leverage Playboy’s decades-long experience sitting at the intersection of culture and sex and be a lasting, safe home for the platform’s creators and their respective fan communities.”

Cardi stated in the release that she felt a kinship with Playboy for a long time and is thrilled to be making this connection.

It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real,” Cardi said. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”

Ben Kohn, CEO of PLBY Group, is also excited to have the “Up” music superstar as Playboy‘s first creative director in residence.

“Cardi B is a creative genius and we are absolutely thrilled and honored to bring her immense talent and creative vision to Playboy,” Kohn said in the statement. “Through her unapologetic commitment to free expression, her dedication to lifting up artistic voices and her celebration of sex and body positivity, Cardi is the embodiment of the Playboy brand. I can’t wait to see what Cardi and our team develop together with our merchandise design, development and distribution capabilities and our best-in-class content production.”

Cardi is no stranger to branching out to new frontiers. Last month, she made her hosting debut at the 2021 American Music Awards. It was only the sixth time that a rapper has hosted the award ceremony, joining LL Cool J, Sean “Diddy” Combs, MC Hammer, Will Smith, and Queen Latifah. She also took home an AMA trophy that night for Favorite Song— Rap/Hip-Hop for “Up.”

CENTERFOLD is slated to launch this month.

