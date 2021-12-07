Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody in Alabama

The circumstances surrounding the Chicago native’s death are unknown at this time.

Former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday while in police custody in Alabama.

Foster Jr., 31, was arrested Sunday in Reform, Alabama, on charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest by “attempt to elude,” according to WWLTV. The charges were reportedly replaced by three counts of simple assault and one count of 3rd-degree robbery. The circumstances surrounding the Chicago native’s death are unknown at this time.

(Credit: Glenn Foster Jr. / Instagram)

An official at the Pickens County, Alabama, Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the results of an autopsy are pending.

“No words right now. Rest Powerfully, Little Brother,” said Rep. Kam Buckner of the Illinois State House’s 26th District, in response to news of Foster Jr.’s death. “You left your mark everywhere you went. Glenn Foster, we love you bruh.”

Foster was an undrafted free agent coming out of the University of Illinois when he was signed by the Saints in 2013; he played with the team for two seasons. Former teammate Terron Armstead reacted to his death on social media: “I really can’t find the words to properly express. Rest In Peace Glenn Foster, you’ll be missed bro!” Armstead tweeted.

Inquiring minds hit up Twitter with questions about Foster’s death. One user wrote, “What killed him, a white cop or coronavirus?”

Another tweeted, “That…. sounds fishy. Unfortunately I don’t trust there to be a thorough investigation into it.”

A third commented, “Sure sounds like American cops happened. They have a great track record of holding themselves accountable though so we’ll wait for the results of the “investigation”.”

Many social media users have concluded that the police had something to do with his death. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that the state’s forensic department has Foster’s body as part of the investigation into his death while in police custody.

“Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing,” the agency said. “Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office.”

After departing the NFL, Foster and his wife, Pamela, began renovating homes damaged by the Baton Rouge floods. The couple started Southern Louisiana Granite due to the demand for countertops.

“We were able to create a side business for the demand. Everybody was six months out from being able to supply countertops,” he told Adore in February. “We came in knowing nothing. It was just like football when they give you a playbook and you have to learn everything.”

Speaking to the lifestyle magazine inRegister in October, Foster told the publication “I’m a doer — I get things done,” he said, adding “I have a mindset where I could be anything I want to be in the world, and if my heart and mind are invested in it, I’ll be the best at whatever that is.”

