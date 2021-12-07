Shaun King says daughter out of ICU, in physical therapy after being hit by car

"If she meets all of her [physical therapy] goals, which we think she will, we will be able to bring her home soon," the activist told his social media followers on Tuesday.

Activist Shaun King‘s 19-year-old daughter Kendi, who suffered brain damage last week after getting hit by a car in Manhattan, is no longer in intensive care and is recovering from her injuries, according to her father.

King told his Instagram followers on Tuesday that his teenage daughter was moved out of the surgical ICU section of the hospital where she’s staying. The 42-year-old co-founder of Real Justice PAC said his daughter recently started “physical and cognitive training” and “has gotten better and better daily.”

“If she meets all of her goals, which we think she will, we will be able to bring her home soon,” King wrote on IG. “I wanted to take some time out this morning to thank you all for praying for our daughter and sending our family encouragement this week. ⁣It’s meant the world.”

It’s been a rough year for King and his family who recently moved out of the Brunswick, New Jersey home purchased last year by King’s wife, Rai, after the New York Post published a July exposé about the property and King’s career financial history.

Other outlets quickly picked up the story. In August, Kendi, who also writes for the crowdfunded North Star publication her dad launched in 2019, drafted a letter saying some outlets had published pictures of her family’s former home as well as its address.

“My family who has done nothing to deserve this now has to pack up our lives and leave my mother’s house,” Kendi wrote. “This was her dream home. She put the wallpaper up herself. For the first time, my siblings got to have their own rooms. We all agreed this place felt like our home from the very beginning, and now it’s been taken. I see no justice in that.”

After dealing with the scandal and their daughter’s hospitalization, ⁣King said on Tuesday that he and his wife are “exhausted.”

“This year has been brutal and has tested our resolve in ways you just can’t prepare for,” he wrote on IG. “But we’re still here. ⁣Still love each other. ⁣And right now that’s enough.”

