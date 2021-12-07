Wisconsin woman dies from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to fourth child

Adrienne Chandler, 38, died on Nov. 30 after having an emergency c-section to deliver her fourth baby.

A Wisconsin mother lost a battle with COVID-19 last week shortly after giving birth to her fourth child, according to multiple sources.

Adrienne Chandler, 38, reportedly never got the chance to meet her newborn baby Roman when she died Nov. 30, according to PEOPLE and WDJT-Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office told both outlets that Chandler was unvaccinated and was 36 weeks pregnant when she gave birth.

Adrienne Chandler (Credit: Facebook)

Chandler’s boyfriend, Ryan Emperley, is the father of her newborn, according to multiple outlets. Her ex-husband, David Henderson, is also the father of her three oldest children: Olivia, age 11, Moriah, age 9, and Calvin, 8.

Henderson told reporters his ex-wife started showing symptoms of COVID-19 about two before she was hospitalized.

“It didn’t seem like it was that serious until last week when I came here to grab the kids on Saturday, and she was not looking good,” Henderson told WDJT. “She was getting ready to drive herself down to the hospital, because she was always willing to lend a hand, but she didn’t exactly ask for help too much either.”

Doctors intubated Chandler before performing an emergency C-section to deliver Roman, but they ultimately failed to save the child’s mother.

Henderson said Chandler’s three oldest children are having a hard time accepting that their mom won’t be around for Christmas.

“On Tuesday when I had to tell them, it was probably the worst day of my life,” he said. “A lot of questions came from them about what happened, and what was going to happen. A lot I don’t know I had answers to, but I tried to be as honest and forthcoming as I could.”

A GoFundMe account created to help all four of Chandler’s children has raised more than $17,000 as of press time. Henderson described his ex-wife as a wonderful person who was loved by many.

“Everybody was just drawn to her, and her laugh was just contagious,” he said.



