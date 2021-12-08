HBCU Black Print Campaign: FAMU graduate Lauren F. Grove

"Attending a HBCU changed my life because it gave me an entirely new trajectory and really a different element of Black excellence for me to witness and see"

Loading the player...

Lauren F. Grove, co-founder of HBCU SpringComing and owner & sole proprietor of The Grant Access, LLC, expresses gratitude for her alum mater, Florida A&M University.

“FAMU changed my life!” she shares. Grove is now a businesswoman who is dedicated to building up the same community that paved the way for her.

Through the Hyundai HBCU Black Print Campaign, Grove shares the importance of her time at FAMU. “Attending a HBCU changed my life because it gave me an entirely new trajectory and really a different element of Black excellence for me to witness and see!” she shared.

(Credit: Lauren Grove)

Her company, the Grant Access, LLC. is a full service event planning production and management firm. They focus on corporate and non-profit events. Her network has helped her to grow her company. Grove pointed out that a good amount of her client referrals are FAMU and other HBCU grads.

The Grant Access repetition amongst her peers has continued to help with the success of Grove’s company: “I’ve been very, very fortunate to really have every HBCU alum hold me up and push us forward,” she explains.

(Credit: Lauren Grove)

The Grant Access is known for hiring 75% minority and women-owned businesses. Grove’s own experience as a small business owner has encouraged her to focus on those very specific businesses and vendors. She is intentional in her desires to continue to build Black legacy and Black wealth within the community.

Grove celebrates herself and her success with three affirmations: Rome was not built in a day, I am enough, and I know who I am and whose I am. As she continues to pour back into the Black community and her company, she never forgets her HBCU that helped her lay down the foundation for her success.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!