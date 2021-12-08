‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Kelly McCreary announces arrival of baby girl

Grey’s Anatomy star Kelly McCreary revealed Tuesday that she gave birth to her first child, daughter Indigo Wren, in Los Angeles last October.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE following the birth of her baby girl, McCreary noted that she had planned for a home birth “but my bag of waters broke several weeks early, so I wound up delivering in the hospital.” Baby Indigo was born Oct. 3, per the report.

“Like many birthing people, about the only thing that went according to our birth plan was that the baby came out! I was just so relieved that we both made it through safely. Indigo had to spend some time in the NICU to finish cooking, but fortunately, there were no other complications. She is home and healthy!” she added.

Kelly McCreary and Pete Chatmon attend The Black Rebirth 1st Annual Fundraiser at Nate Holden Performing Arts Center on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Black Rebirth Collective (BRC))

McCreary said her pregnancy experience “has been a roller coaster” of emotions.

“As stressful as it was to have Indigo in the NICU, it also meant we had a lot of parenting support in the early days,” she said. “We were able to enter into parenthood with a little more sleep and a lot more knowledge than we might have otherwise had thanks to the incredible medical professionals at Cedars Sinai.”

“Emotionally, it has been a roller coaster, of course. Mostly highs, but also many moments of self-doubt and worry and guilt,” she continued. “I am grateful for an incredibly supportive family and community and so lucky to have several close friends who are also new moms and are sharing this journey with me. I want to model wellness and mindfulness for Indigo, so I’m also integrating as much of those practices back into our schedule as I can, which is good for us both.”

Actress Kelly McCreary attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards)

The proud new mother and her director husband first met on the set of Grey’s Anatomy and tied the knot in 2019. However, despite coming to the decision that it was the right time of their lives to be parents, she was still shocked when her pregnancy test came out positive.

The actress, who plays Dr. Maggie Pierce in the ABC drama, took to her social media accounts in August to announce the exciting news that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Pete Chatmon, theGrio previously reported. She also did an exclusive interview with PEOPLE where she shared photos of her positive pregnancy test.

“I actually screamed in shock when I saw ‘pregnant’. I mean, I just wasn’t expecting it,” she previously told PEOPLE about the results of a pregnancy test. “I had really been mentally and emotionally preparing myself for the possibility that it might take us some time to conceive. So, I was genuinely shocked.”

“You know, on the Clearblue test, it spells out very clearly: pregnant. Like, make no mistake, you are PREGNANT,” she added.

Meanwhile, McCreary has returned to work and you can catch her in Thursday’s midseason finale of Grey’s Anatomy.

“I went back to work in time to shoot the midseason finale,” she shared. “Everyone at the show and Shondaland had been so incredibly supportive, and put no pressure on me, and they made it possible for me to ease my way back in gently.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.

