L.A. rapper Slim 400, 33, fatally shot in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles rapper Slim 400 was shot dead in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday night.

TMZ is reporting that the 33-year-old was killed in an ambush that is still under investigation.

Los Angeles rapper Slim 400 was shot and killed in Inglewood Wednesday night. (Photo: Screenshot/Instagram)

Born Vincent Cohran in Frankfurt, Germany, to a military family, he was raised in Compton and was ultimately signed to Pu$haz Ink, the L.A.-based record label that discovered YG and DJ Mustard.

Slim 400 had appeared on tracks with YG, including “Twist My Fingaz,” “When I Was Gone” and “Word Is Bond,” according to The New York Daily News.

The rapper had survived being shot at least eight times back in June 2019, when he was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital. That attack occurred nearly three months to the day rap star Nipsey Hussle was killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in South Los Angeles.

RIP Slim 400. Always showed love to us Mexicans much love homie pic.twitter.com/AD2TAxPwaP — Prenda Del Alma (@benjipalomar) December 9, 2021

bumpin Slim400 all day 💯 — MY⚡️TERY (@lunaxace) December 9, 2021

Fans of Slim 400 and fellow artists are sharing messages of condolences on social media.

“Rip Slim 400 ……. I remember going to LA and as being from NY going to the west coast i wanted to go to Compton CA and i asked several people no one would take me rappers gangsta Etc Slim was the only one who gave me a tour alwayz love,” DJ Self wrote on Instagram.

On Twitter, the Passion of the Weiss hip-hop blog wrote: “RIP Slim 400. A Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history — who made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap songs full of sober gravity and blunt force.”

“The last thing Slim 400 shared on his Instagram story was a screenshot of this song he did with young dolph and ‘RIP (dolphin emoji)’. Then he got shot to death hours later,” a fan tweeted. “The artwork for the song was both their names on a tombstone and now they both got killed weeks apart.”

Another post shared a growing sentiment expressing the exhaustion of collectively grieving for young rap stars like Young Dolph, who was killed in his hometown of Memphis just days before Thanksgiving. “IM SO TIRED OF US DYING!!!! WHEN WILL THIS CYCLE OF VIOLENCE END!! BIP SLIM 400,” the fan wrote.

As of press time, YG had not yet shared a statement about the loss of his friend and collaborator.

