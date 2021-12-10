CISE purses are making a bold fashion and societal statement with its ‘Protect Black People’ handbags

The slogan has become a call to action, driven primarily by this Black-owned, Los Angeles-based apparel company.

“Protect Black People” — three simple words making a call to action. These three words are making a statement in society and in fashion, thanks to CISE founder and CEO Blake Van Putten.

Van Putten launched CISE, a Black-owned apparel company based in Los Angeles, in early 2020. But when protests erupted around the world after the murder of George Floyd, Van Putten wanted to take action by helping raise money for organizations that focused on building a stronger community.

“I didn’t think anything of it [at first],” Van Putten told Time magazine. “I just wanted to ultimately sell out and raise money for an organization that was giving back to the community. But it started to spread like wildfire.”

Van Putten, who is a fashion designer, initially began by putting the slogan on T-shirts, which quickly sold out. He was basically a one-man operation, working primarily out of his Los Angeles home. He was able to raise money for the Anti-Racism Fund, “an organization that redistributes donations to various institutions that directly support Black communities,” according to Time.

Eventually, Van Putten was able to scale up and expand to produce accessories like face masks and handbags, which have proven to be incredibly popular. CISE’s products have even caught the eyes of a number of celebrities, including Lizzo and Marsai Martin. Selling a wider range of products allowed the brand to donate funds to another organization — Women Exceeding, a professional development organization for women.

The handbags make a perfect gift for the girl who loves new handbags or even someone who frequently travels. Choices range from a mini-bag to a large duffel bag with a clean-cut look that holds the three-worded phrase. Whether large or small, “Protect Black People” is sleekly lined up across the middle of the solid-colored bag.

CISE offers a variety of bags with different elements such as the material and strap style. Shoppers can choose either a vegan leather bag or a vegan suede bag, among others. Some bags such as the PBP Vegan Leather Mini Bag, have an adjustable and detachable strap, while some don’t, such as the Canvas Tote Bag. CISE’s Capsule collection holds the Sterlo Statement Bag, which brings a twist to “normal” fashion with its outward letter S.

Expanding from bags, CISE’s card holders go along with any of their bags. “CISE” reads across the brand’s card holders, in either a black or caramel color.

A simple, clean look is upheld with the material of the bags, as well as the other items from CISE. The brand sells casual apparel like sweats, sweaters and cargo pants.

A bag is the last touch to every outfit. Complete yours with a CISE bag that holds power. The bags provide not only a boost to confidence, but also a sense of community.

