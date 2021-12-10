5 things to watch this weekend: holiday edition

From Netflix, BET+ and more, there are plenty movies to binge on as we head into the final weeks of the season

The holidays are here and taking over, and theGrio has the ultimate list of content for you to enjoy by the fire or with your family this weekend.

“Christmas Déjà Vu” (BET+)

BET+ has a good amount of holiday cheer this year, with exciting titles to carry you all the way to the 25th. One of their biggest movies this year, Christmas Déjà Vu, stars Glee‘s Amber Riley, Jessica Nicole Brown, Tanya Chisholm, and Loretta Devine.

Not only does the film show off Riley’s acting chops, but also features plenty of singing from the Olivier-winner. Per the official synopsis, “Aspiring singer Kandi’s holiday season hasn’t been merry or bright since her father died, until a Christmas angel makes her dreams come true.”

Christmas Déjà Vu is available to stream now on BET+.

“Single All The Way” (Netflix)

Single All The Way (L-R). Philemon Chambers as Nick, Michael Urie as Peter in ‘Single All The Way.” (Philippe Bosse/Netflix © 2021)

Netflix is bringing in some much-needed LGBTQ+ representation with their latest film that has everyone talking. Single All The Way stars Ugly Betty and Broadway star Michael Urie opposite Philemon Chambers.

While the film follows a similar structure of holiday TV flicks (the protagonist can’t go home without a partner for another Christmas and convinces their friend to go home with and pretend to date them, only for the two to fall in love), the performances from the leads and refreshing representation make it a must-watch.

The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Jennifer Coolidge (Legally Blonde, The White Lotus), Kathy Najimy (Sister Act, Hocus Pocus) and more. Check out the official synopsis via Netflix below:

“Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane)— the plan goes awry.”

“Blown Away: Christmas” (Netflix)

Need your reality competition fix? Look no further than Blown Away: Christmas. Featuring the talented artists from Netflix’s Blown Away series, the show follows glassblowers as they compete in a series of Christmas-themed challenges.

Returning from season one of the series is Edgar Valentine, who quips in the trailer, “I came back because I definitely have something to prove. I think we’re all top dog honestly…that’s why we’re here!”

The trailer also teases some of the impressive glass creations the artists will work on. This version adds a bonus to the Christmas cheer with $10K dollars going to the winner and an additional $10K going to a charity of their choice. Blown Away: Christmas is available to stream on Netflix now.

“Our Christmas Journey” (Hallmark)

On Sunday night, Hallmark, known for their Christmas films, will premiere one of their newest flicks starring Holly Robinson Peete. As theGrio reported in September, Our Christmas Journey marks the first holiday movie with an autistic character.

The official synopsis reads: “As a single mom (Peete) and her teenage son with autism (Sanchez) come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish and finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways.”

This project, of course, is incredibly special for Peete, whose own son Rodney Peete Jr. is on the autism spectrum.

She wrote on her Instagram earlier this year that the film is dedicated to her son, writing to her followers, “SOOOOO EXCITED about this new project #TheChristmasBond🎄! I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas movie about #autism.🙏🏾🎬.” She continued, “I am dedicating this movie to my son RJ, and others with autism and their families. I am grateful to @hallmarkchannel for bringing this story to screen with authenticity, respect and hope.”

Our Christmas Journey premieres on Hallmark on Dec. 12.

“Hot Mess Holiday” (Comedy Central)

With films like A Clüsterfünke Christmas and now Hot Mess Holiday, Comedy Central is becoming a huge contender among the many channels offering Christmas content. Premiering this weekend, Hot Mess Holiday marks their first South Asian-led movie.

Per Entertainment Tonight, the film “kicks off when an overachieving young banker, Melanie (Melanie Chandra), is unceremoniously dumped by her cheating fiancé, Rishi (Ritesh Rajan), during the Diwali holidays, and her free-spirited best friend, Surina (Surina Jindal), is determined to help her get lit.

Along with their outrageous crew, they embark on a wild holiday adventure across Chicago, but when they come into possession of a multimillion-dollar diamond, their messy antics place their entire team in danger.”

The film also features Tituss Burgess, Lilly Singh and Kal Penn, who is an executive producer on the film. Check out Penn discussing the film on Good Morning America, below.

