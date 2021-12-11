Michael B. Jordan reacts to ‘PEOPLE’ transferring ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ honors to Paul Rudd

"It was a little rude, a little disrespectful. But I let it slide because it's Paul Rudd, so...." said the 34-year-old actor

Michael B. Jordan has been dethroned as PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” a title that the actor perhaps wasn’t ready to give away just yet.

After actor and fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe alumnus Paul Rudd was named the 36th “Sexiest Man Alive” in November, Jordan, appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan and joked that the experience was a reminder of how quickly the world moves on.

“I mean, they just throw you out. Like, two weeks ago I was all the rave and now I’m just ‘former Sexiest Man Alive,'” the 34-year-old told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

The A Journal For Jordan actor said he received no warning prior to the announcement and recalled arising one morning to learn the news along with the rest of the world.

“Actually, I just woke up to the news. They didn’t give you a heads up, no. It was a little rude, a little disrespectful. But I let it slide because it’s Paul Rudd, so….”

“You know what I’m gonna do?” Ripa responded, “I’m gonna send PEOPLE a strongly worded letter.” Through laughs, Jordan said, “Thank you!”

Reflecting further on his year-long reign, Jordan explained the “Sexiest Man Alive” title was both “a gift and a curse.”

“To all my friends it’s just a target on your back, you know? The group chats, I mean, all the memes and the GIFs — they just have a ball with just giving me crap,” he said.

Rudd, 52, told PEOPLE he was also the recipient of “so much grief” from his close friends.

“As they should. I would,” the Ghostbusters: Afterlife star said. “I mean I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends.”

“I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B. Jordan,” Rudd added. “And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”

A Journal for Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington, is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy’s life. The movie will focus on Canedy’s love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, portrayed by Jordan, according to Variety.

Virgil Williams, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter, penned the script. Jordan will produce the film through his Outlier Society production company along with Washington. Escape Artist’s Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch are also set to produce.

