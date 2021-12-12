Durant fined after swearing at Hawks fan who heckled him

The fine was announced Sunday by Byron Spruell, the president of league operations

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing obscene language toward a fan during a game in Atlanta.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) makes his way past fans as he walks to the locker room after the Nets defeated the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

It stems from an incident Friday night when a fan heckled at Durant with 28 seconds to go in the second quarter of the Nets’ 113-105 victory over Hawks. In video taken courtside that was posted on social media, an off-camera fan can be heard yelling, “Durant, stop crying!” before Durant responds using multiple expletives.

Durant scored 31 points, including the go-ahead jumper midway through the fourth quarter, in the win.

The Nets, protecting their slim lead over Chicago for the best record in the Eastern Conference, improved to 8-0 following losses this season. Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge, who had 15 points, were rested in Wednesday night’s 114-104 loss at Houston.

Look at this sequence from Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/UZ4RkaxhW7 — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) December 11, 2021

James Harden had 20 points and 11 assists for Brooklyn, which is 2-0 against Atlanta this season.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 31 points. John Collins had 20 and Kevin Huerter added 19.

There were three ties early in the final period, including at 95-all. Durant’s jumper sparked an 8-0 run that gave the Nets a 103-95 lead.

