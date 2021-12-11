Megan Thee Stallion has officially graduated from Texas Southern University

The Grammy award-winning rapper graduated with a bachelor of science degree in health administration

Houston rapper Megan thee Stallion graduated from Texas Southern University with a bachelor of science degree in health administration on Saturday.

The Grammy award-winning musician took to social media to encourage fans to watch her graduation ceremony and celebrate the accomplishment.

Hotties you can watch me graduate today starting at 12:00 here https://t.co/zNr4S8aV07 pic.twitter.com/L0K6fNcbiP — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 11, 2021

“Hotties you can watch me graduate today starting at 12:00 here,” Megan posted on her Twitter for fans, along with a link to the live stream of the commencement.

Shortly after the ceremony was done, she posted several graduation photos to Instagram, captioning it, “Meg Thee Graduate 👩🏽‍🎓 I know my parents are looking down on me so proud💙 Thank you everyone for all the love today.”

Despite her rapid rise to fame, Megan said she would remain in school because getting a bachelor’s was a big goal of hers.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she said in a 2020 interview with PEOPLE. Megan’s mother, Holly Thomas, passed away in 2019 after a battle with brain cancer.

Originally enrolled at Prairie View A&M University, she took time off in 2013 to focus on music. She then transferred to Texas Southern, a public HBCU in Houston, Texas, taking online courses part-time to complete the degree.

“I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today,” Megan added.

The Good News artist has been teasing her graduation all month, sharing pre-graduation photos and stating, “I’ll be graduating from my HBCU TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY this Saturday!! I want y’all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!”

Megan has also made other college students’ dreams come true, offering one student a full four-year scholarship to Jay Z’s Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University earlier this year.

In 2019, she hosted the first Cognac Queen pageant, where winners won a scholarship to help pay for tuition.

Megan thee Stallion graduates from Texas Souther University on December 11, 2021, with a bachelor of science in health administration. (PhotoCred: Megan thee Stallion/Twitter)

At the ceremony, Megan shook hands with the HBCUs President, Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young, and posted for selfies with faculty members on stage.

The new Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, congratulated the rapper in a video posted on Twitter, stating, “You worked so hard for this. Texas is proud of you, the country is proud of you, the secretary is proud of you.”

megan just walked across the stage and received her diploma i'm so proud #MeganTheeGraduate pic.twitter.com/XCtgXg2Br1 — jada (@gwsbey) December 11, 2021

The rapper shared some of her post-graduation plans with PEOPLE in 2020, which includes opening a healthcare facility for her classmates to work at.

“I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it,” Megan said. “Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”

