Kim Kardashian announces she’s passed the “baby bar” exam

Kim Kardashian appears to be well on her way to becoming a licensed attorney.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality TV show star and business mogul celebrated passing California’s first-year law students’ examination, known as the “baby bar,” after failing multiple times to ace the test in the recent past.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” Kardashian tweeted Monday morning. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.”

The one-day baby bar exam is administered remotely in June and October, according to the State Bar of California. In a Monday morning Twitter thread, Kim K said she has failed the baby bar exam three times in two years.

“I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!” Kardashian tweeted, while blaming a bout with COVID-19 for failing the test the third time. She also acknowledged she still needs to pass the California Bar exam to practice law in the state.

“In California, the way I’m studying law, you need to take 2 bar exams,” she tweeted. “This was just the first one, but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route.”

The 41-year-old celebrity socialite has been on a mission to become an attorney like her late father, Rob Kardashian Sr., since 2018, according to one of her old Instagram posts.

That was the year she convinced then-President Donald Trump to issue a pardon to a former inmate named Alice Marie Johnson. It was Johnson who had spent the last 20 years in prison after receiving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense in 1997.

Kardashian learned of Johnson’s ordeal through a 2017 Mic.com video. The story inspired her to pursue criminal justice reform work with the help of CNN correspondent Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson, cofounders of the criminal-justice reform advocacy group known as #cut50, which has since been renamed Dream Corps.

In April of 2019, Kardashian told Vogue she began a four-year law apprenticeship the previous summer to become a practicing attorney, setting a goal to take the state bar exam in 2022.

Kim Kardashian of ‘The Justice Project’ speaks onstage during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour Day 12 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 18, 2020 in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

“I had to think long and hard about this,” Kardashian told Vogue previously. “I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

In her Monday Twitter thread, Kardashian thanked Jones and others who helped her study and prepare as she continues on her law school journey.

“Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!!” she tweeted. “Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!”

