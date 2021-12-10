Kim Kardashian files to be ‘legally single woman’ amid Kanye West divorce

She initially filed for divorce in February, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Kim Kardashian is ready to move on with life as a single woman, as the mother of four has legally filed to change her marital status to “single.”

The entrepreneur and influencer filed documents Dec. 10 amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye “Ye” West. The move comes after the rapper pleaded with his estranged wife to “run back” to him during the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert Thursday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

At the show, per PEOPLE, the rapper said “I need you to run right back to me, baby,” adding, “more specifically, Kimberly.”

Kardashian reportedly attended the concert with her daughter North, 8, and son Saint, 6, along with her mother Kris Jenner and sister, Kendall Jenner.

As reported by TMZ, Kardashian is asking a judge to “separate issues of child custody and property from marital status.” The reality star wants to become legally single while she and West continue to hash out property division.

Kanye West (L) and Kim Kardashian (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kardashian also wants to drop the surname West and have her maiden name restored, according to the report.

She initially filed for divorce in February, citing “irreconcilable differences,” theGrio reported. The pair married in May 2014 in Italy and their lavish wedding ceremony was documented as part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!.

Kardashian has requested joint legal and physical of their four children, Saint, North, Psalm, and Chicago.

“She wants to make sure she’s making the right decision for the kids,” a source shared with E! News. “It’s not about the marriage anymore, she’ll always care for Kanye but it’s over between them. Kim is only focused on what’s best for the kids. It’s a tough decision for her and she’s figuring it out.”

According to sources, West has no issue with joint custody and will co-parent their young kids. The prenup is not being contested, and a property agreement is in the works, TMZ reported.

Speaking about his divorce on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, West noted that he still considers Kardashian his wife.

“I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” he said. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

On Tuesday, Kardashian thanked West in her acceptance speech for the Fashion Icon honor at the People’s Choice Awards, theGrio reported.

“Oh my gosh, to be receiving this award from a fashion icon herself, Tracee [Ellis Ross],” began the 41-year-old fashion designer and mother of four, who started her career as a stylist for celebrity friends like Paris Hilton. “I am so honored.”

“I am honestly so humbled to be here,” she said. “I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist, so the fact that I am winning a fashion icon award — it’s like a pinch-me moment. I have those every single day that designers are willing to work with me.”

“There was a time when they weren’t. So many amazing designers, like Zac Posen, who really believed me or probably got talked into it by getting a call from Kanye.”

She then thanked her estranged husband: “And thank you to Kanye even for introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion, and I’m so inspired by so many people.”

“This is like a dream,” she concluded, “to wake up and wear these amazing clothes.”

Additional reporting from Biba Adams and DeMicia Inman.

