Natalia Bryant celebrates finishing first semester at USC with Instagram video

The new coed has shared many successes with friends, family and fans in the wake of the deaths of her father and younger sister.

The eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant is celebrating the completion of her first semester at the University of Southern California.

Natalia Bryant shared a compilation video on Instagram, where she featured some of her favorite moments.

Natalia Bryant attends the November premiere of MGM’s “House Of Gucci” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The 18-year-old model captioned the video simply: “semester 1 @uscedu,” with a checkmark and party hat emoji. She celebrated special memories and notable events, including trips to Disneyland.

Her mother commented on the video, writing, “I love this!!!!! It makes me so happy to see you enjoying your first year of college. I’m so proud of you @nataliabryant1st semester complete. 🎉🎉Keep Fighting On baby girl.”

Natalia began her college career shortly after being signed to IMG Models. She recently graced the cover of Teen Vogue.

The first-year student has shared many successes with friends, family and fans in the wake of the deaths of her father and her younger sister, Gianna Bryant, in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Vanessa and Natalia celebrated her acceptance to USC in a viral IG video, “Tears of joy,” the excited mother wrote. “I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!”

The matriarch of the Bryant family attended a USC Trojans football game with Natalia’s two baby sisters, writing, “With my Trojan ✌🏽😘❤️ @nataliabryant,” Vanessa wrote.

As previously reported, Natalia opened up about her father in a rare interview, saying, “My Dad,” when asked what motivates her.

“My dad and I would always watch as many movies as we can, and we’d go on, like, movie marathons,” the model said in a Q&A with IMG. “And then we’d always analyze as many movies as we can, and we’d talk about it for months.”

“Anywhere we’d go, we’d just keep talking about different films and how it, like, reminds us of where we are,” she recalled. “Like, oh my gosh, that architecture reminds me of, like, this piece from this film. So, it’s just things like that, it just really inspired me, and I was like, ‘I want to do this, forever.’”

