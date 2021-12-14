‘Insecure: The End’ documentary to stream on HBO Max

The documentary captures the final moments of shooting the last season of Insecure, as well as interviews with the main cast

Insecure is coming to an end, and HBO Max is celebrating the end of the groundbreaking series with an official documentary, Insecure: The End.

Issa Rae’s popular HBO series has maintained critical acclaim throughout its entire run, and has in many ways changed the landscape of Hollywood, as it’s frequently cited as an example of authentic storytelling, Black representation and more.

This is not lost on HBO or Rae, as this upcoming documentary highlights the final days of Insecure with the creative team and cast acknowledging how far the series has come.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae and Jay Ellis attend HBO Celebrates The Final Season Of ‘Insecure’ With Insecure Fest on October 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for HBO)

Per HBO, Insecure: The End is described as “an intimate look at the making of the final season and the cultural impact of the HBO award-winning comedy, Insecure.” Outside of footage from the set of the show, the documentary also features interviews with much of the main cast of the show, including Rae, Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Wade Allain-Marcus, Kendrick Sampson and Christina Elmore.

Rae took to Instagram to share the trailer, writing to her followers, “The End, okay?! Produced by the incredible @msdeniese & directed by the phenomenal @jrbland— the documentary special Insecure: The End, streams Sunday, December 26th on @HBOMax.” She gushes to her creative team in the trailer, “I never imagined that I’d be able to work with so many amazing, talented people…you guys have elevated me.”

Orji and Rothwell recently appeared on theGrio‘s Acting Up podcast where they opened up about the final season of the series and what it means to them. Orji, who plays Molly, shared with theGrio‘s Cortney Wills that they viewed the show at times as “the little engine that could,” sharing, “We were really just out here to enjoy life, enjoy each other and do a show that we thought we would like…and then other people rocked with us!”

INGLEWOOD, CA – JULY 15: (L-R) Amanda Seales, Yvonne Orji, executive producer and star Issa Rae, Jay Ellis and Natasha Rothwell attend a block party celebrating HBO’s new season of “Insecure” on July 15, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for HBO)

Rothwell, who not only writes for the series but stars as Kelli, shared, “I just feel so privileged to be able to have done it for five seasons. In this industry nothing is guaranteed, you can shoot something and it can never see the light of day. But to be a part of something that we were able to just really dig into the nuances of the Black experience in a way that I haven’t seen as a consumer of content…it is definitely going to break my heart when I finally come to terms [with it ending.]”

Insecure: The End will debut on HBO Max Dec. 26 ahead of the HBO series finale Dec. 27 at 10 p.m. EST/PST.

