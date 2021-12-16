Coco and Breezy eyewear has frames that protect and preserve both your eyes and style

Twins “Coco” and “Breezy” started the fashionable eyewear brand that has been breaking barriers since 2009

If you’re looking for the perfect glasses to gift for the holidays, Coco and Breezy eyewear has frames for both adults and children. Known for creating the famous “third-eye” sunglasses for Prince, the brand has proven to be a powerhouse. Founded in 2009, twin sisters Corianna and Brianna Dotson launched Coco and Breezy and made their mark on the world.

The Dotson twins developed a love for sunglasses that gave both a sense of protection and creative distinction, according to MSNBC. Hailing from Minnesota, they quit their jobs and moved to New York to jumpstart the business. Lady Gaga wore customized frames made by the sisters in her “Marry the Night” music video and Nicki Minaj has also rocked some Coco and Breezy eyewear.

“Collaborating with a legend like Prince had a huge impact on our company,” Corianna told MSNBC.

Besides fashion, both Dotson sisters are passionate about eye health. Back in 2019, Brianna, or “Breezy,” told VIBE, “You hear glasses are only for the summertime or glasses are only for prescription, but our goal is to use our voice and our platform and our company to let people know it’s actually important to check the health of your eyes.”

Coco and Breezy provides everyday eyewear and sunglasses. Each frame is creatively designed with pops of colors and different shapes. The glasses also offer added ultraviolet (UV) and blue light (HEV) protection — there’s no need to purchase an additional pair of glasses to look at your computer screen.

Style choices range from a sassy cat-eye frame to a bold red with an acetate lens-framing outline.

Their second edition of the AMAZONIAN has wide frames that commands attention, with 100 percent UV protection. Drawing inspiration from their goddaughter, the PEYTON sunglasses serve a funky look with an acetate frame and temple tips.

The brand has also collaborated with Zenni Optical to launch Planet CB by Coco and Breezy X Zenni, a collection of children’s eyewear. A portion of the proceeds from the collection’s purchases will go towards the Child Mind Institute’s Healthy Brain Network, which aims to ensure greater access to mental health services for Black youth.

The Dotsons stated that their “accessible children’s eyewear collection was born and focuses on encouraging and celebrating individuality, positivity, and self-expression.”

Coco & Breezy eyewear can be found in multiple locations across the nation and in Canada. The site also offers a virtual try-on feature for anyone looking to order online just in time for the holidays!

