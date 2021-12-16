7 at-home workouts to stay fit for the holidays

Fitness influencers demonstrate a few moves to keep your fitness goals on track.

The cold weather combined with your favorite holiday comfort food can make it easy to push exercise to the back burner. However, incorporating a few exercises into your daily routine can help keep you on track to your fitness goals.

High Knees:

When done correctly, this cardio exercise should leave you breathless if you’re pushing yourself. Some people like to place their arms straight out in front of them and try to hit their hands with their knees. You can do them in place or up and down the driveway or parking lot.

Remember to use your core to drive your knees up as high as they will go.

Lunges:

If you want to show off your legs come Spring 2022, incorporate forward lunges into your workout routine. This exercise strengthens your quads, hips, glutes, hamstrings and core. Be sure to bend fully into each lunch, flexing your knees to 90 degrees.

Jump Squats:

Here’s another exercise to work out the lower half of your body. Jump squats strengthen the major leg muscles, such as the glutes, quads and hamstrings. You can do them in place, or if you’re up for a challenge, try doing them up a stairway.

Push-Ups:

This staple workout will strengthen your chest, triceps, shoulders, traps and core. If push-ups aren’t your strong suit, start out with your knees bent. Be sure to keep your hips in line with the rest of your body.

Bench Dips:

Bench dips are perfect for strengthening muscles in your triceps, chest and shoulders. They’re also simple to scale. You can use the chair in your living room or the park bench. Whether you want to ease some pressure or take on more of a challenge, bench dips are a versatile move to add to your routine.

Running:

Running can improve your cardiovascular fitness, bone health and add years to your life. Though both treadmill and outdoor running bring health benefits such as lower blood pressure, greater endurance, and lower risk of depression, outdoor running may provide additional benefits simply by helping you feel more connected to nature.

Lower Back Stretches:

Now that more people are working remotely, it can be easy to be sedentary. Constant sitting can cause strain on your back and lead to more serious issues. Just carving out a few minutes of your day to release the tension in your back can save you a visit to the physical therapist.

