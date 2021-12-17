Five Black and minority-owned businesses with great gift ideas for the holiday season

If you're still finalizing your shopping for Christmas and Kwanzaa, here are some ideas

It’s the holidays and much like 2020, 2021 was a year that Black people and other minority groups showed up and showed out. Black and minority-owned businesses received more attention than ever before this year, leaving people with more options to support them and their products.

This holiday season we curated a list of five gift ideas that highlights some of those stand-out brands and businesses.

1. Getting the BAG… CISE bags that is!

(Credit: CISE)

The Black-owned, Los Angeles-based brand CISE has been around for more than a decade but has grown in popularity over the last two years. With a very specific intention to support the Black community through an array of products, CISE continues to push the envelope of branding with purpose. The ‘Protect Black People’ and ‘Protect Black Women’ bag collection is just one of the top-tier Black-owned luxury bag companies that are on the rise. The CISE bags and clothing line prices range from $40 – $185.

Website: https://cise.store/

2. For people who still like to write things down: Be Rooted Co. Journals

(Credit: BeRootedCo)

Founder Jasmine Foster takes journaling to the next level with her brand Be Rooted Co. As more Black people seek therapy and self-healing techniques, these beautiful, vibrant journals provide an outlet. Be Rooted Co. also offers planners and other stationery needs. These are the perfect gifts for loved ones who are entrepreneurs. You can snag one of these journals for $16!

Website: https://berootedco.com/

3.Shine a light…but make it a ZEEN candle!

(Credit: Zeen)

The contemporary candle brand founded by Jihan Dempster explores Caribbean-esque aromas. Dempster started ZEEN Candle Company with the belief that everyone deserves luxury, no matter your color, class, or economic status. These candles are rich in Dempster’s Caribbean culture and unique personal style. Handcrafted to perfection, a ZEEN candle will upgrade any home with a desirable smell and chic aesthetic. The perfect gift ($39.99) for any family or friend!

Website: https://zeencandleco.com/

4. Issa hair affair with Sienna Naturals!

(Credit: Sienna Naturals)

Sienna Naturals was founded by Hannah Diop and is co-owned by Issa Rae. For the friend or sister that is looking to enhance their natural hair care experience, Sienna Naturals has you covered. These products are vegan and free of sulfates, silicones, mineral oil, and artificial fragrances. With gift sets including lock and seal hair drops, H.A.P.I. shampoo, Power Plant hair mask, and more, your gift can be ready to go for $80. You can also purchase products from the line individually starting at $18.

Website: https://www.siennanaturals.com/

5. Make a house a home with Sticki Icki!

(Credit: Sticki Icki)

Celia Williamson, the founder of Sticki Icki, wanted to create home accessories to add a little razzle dazzle to your space. As the pandemic continues, we understand more than ever just how important it is to create a safe, warm and fun environment in our homes and apartments. With their unique textures, colors, and prints, Sticki Icki has everything you’ll need. Some of the items include throw blankets, fans, bowls, candleholders, and more. Grab a gift today with prices starting as low as $5!

Website: https://www.stickiicki.com/

