5 Caribbean destinations for a girlfriend’s getaway

Here are the best places to have a memorable trip with your squad

Fact is, there is no place like the Caribbean. The year-round tropical environment, palm trees, coconuts, early sunrises, rose-gold flushed sunsets: it’s simply a top-tier locale where everyone wants to vacation at some point. But where exactly should you choose to go?

Aruba (Adobe stock photo)

The Caribbean is made up of 13 independent countries and 15 dependencies, with hundreds of islands making up the territory. While St. Barts may be exemplary for you and your boo to hop on a yacht, some islands are a bit more appealing for girlfriend getaways.

(Have you seen How Stella Got Her Groove Back)?

If you’re attempting for a Stella-like encounter with somebody’s son to have young fun with or just looking for a safe space for women to gather for a week-long shoreside escape, check out the list below of our top 5 destinations in the Caribbean for a girl’s trip. And be sure to check out each destination’s entry requirements, as they are subject to change as the pandemic continues.

Jamaica

Winston is not the only reason Stella fell in love with Jamaica. It was the reggae music, the beaches, the dances and the vibes, for sure. Take your girls out of the country to this top choice getaway, and enjoy the tropical outdoor enclaved spa at the Cliff Hotel in Negril or opt for a river rafting excursion with the clay massage. Do not forget to save time for the festive night scene at one of the RIU resorts on the island that host plenty of dance competitions.

Bermuda

Technically, Bermuda is not a Caribbean nation. It’s in the North Atlantic ocean and is closest to the region of North Carolina (which may honestly make it more ideal in terms of flight time). But, let’s be honest, Bermuda often gets lumped into the Caribbean, however mistaken folks may be.

And we just can’t pass up those pink sand beaches. Right now, Bermuda has The Pink Sale going on, where you can receive up to 50% off and other discounts at one of the 12 participating resorts. Our choice for a girl’s trip would be the newest boutique resort, Azura, just a 10-minute drive from the city of Hamilton and close to Bermuda’s best spas and restaurants.

Turks and Caicos

For beauty, fun, and relaxation, we suggest booking a girl’s trip at The Palm Turks & Caicos. For one, T&C has the most pristine white sand beaches that even the other islands lust after. But at the Palm specifically, you can expect spa treatments and cocktails under the moon on Grace Bay beach and a full kitchen with a chef so you don’t have to leave your suite. Talk about a vacation!

Aruba

Aruba has the girl trip offerings of your dreams. Rather than staying at a huge resort, Aruba presents plenty of smaller attractive stays like Aruba Ocean Villas with Tahitian-style swim-up bungalows that your group can relish. Host your morning yoga sessions at the hotel private beach, and continue with your wellness trip throughout the day with your girls without interruption from huge crowds.

Cayman Islands

Do some of the ladies have to bring their little ones along on the getaway trip? No worries! Host the getaway in a kid-friendly zone that is without lack of grown woman activities which is none other than Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa in the Cayman Islands. Leave the kids ages five to 12 at Camp SeaFire until 9 p.m. on the weekends so you can appreciate a day of kitesurfing, sailing, diving, or just lounging at the bar. To each their own! Cheers!

