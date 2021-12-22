5 recipes for healthier holiday dinners

We all love soul food but it can be harmful. Here are some revamped versions of favorite dishes.

One of the best parts about the holiday season is the food. During this time of year we tend to be a little more lenient when it comes to our dietary restrictions. However, our favorite soul food dishes are packed with sodium and sugar.

Eating soul food on a regular basis can lead to serious health problems like hypertension and diabetes. Luckily, you can avoid these issues by swapping out a few ingredients of your favorite dishes.

(Adobe stock photo)

Baked macaroni and cheese is a staple of any major holiday gathering. But this dish is reserved for the OG’s in the kitchen. You mess this up, you might as well not even show up. This revised version of a soul food classic uses whole wheat noodles, low-fat cheese and milk, and less butter.

Courtesy of Allrecipes

Here’s what you’ll need

1 (16 oz.) package whole wheat macaroni

2 tablespoons butter

2 ½ tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups shredded low-fat Cheddar cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 cups low-fat (1%) milk

2 tablespoons butter

½ cup whole wheat bread crumbs

1 pinch paprika

Read Directions

Vegan Collard Greens

(Adobe Stock photo)

If macaroni and cheese are the Michael Jordan of holiday meals, collard greens are Scottie Pippen – a necessary key player on the table. Traditionally, pork is used to cook greens, but try using smoked turkey or no meat at all.

Courtesy of Healthier Steps

Here’s what you’ll need

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup vegetable broth

1 onion (chopped)

4 cloves garlic (minced)

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 pound collard greens (chopped)

1 pound turnip greens (chopped)

2 cups vegetable broth

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons liquid smoke

Read Instructions

Oven Fried Chicken

(Adobe stock photo)

The sensation of biting into a juicy piece of well-seasoned fried chicken is indescribable. Thanks to the air fryer, you can achieve the same level of crispiness without the use of fatty grease. It’s a win-win situation. If you don’t have an air fryer, the oven works, too, by giving you fried chicken with the same crispiness but without the added fat.

Courtesy of Spruce Eats

Here’s what you’ll need:

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 pounds bone-in chicken parts, with or without skin

1/3 cup butter

Read Instructions

Vegan Candied Yams:

Tasty cooked sweet potato on plate, closeup

If you watched the Netflix documentary High on the Hog then you know the difference between a yam and a sweet potato, which means candied yams are really candied sweet potatoes. Nonetheless, they’re still a crowd favorite for any holiday meal. But let’s face it, the mountain of brown sugar and butter doesn’t make it the healthiest food choice. Consider using dairy-free butter and switching out brown sugar for coconut sugar.

Courtesy of That Girl Cooks Healthy

Here’s what you’ll need:

3 large sweet potatoes peeled and chopped (slices and quarters)

¼ cup of dairy free butter

½ cup of coconut sugar

½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon of ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon of himalayan pink salt

⅓ cup of water

Read Instructions

Skinny Banana Pudding

(Adobe Stock photos)

A scoop of banana pudding can turn anyone’s frown upside down. The vanilla pudding, crispy wafers, and fresh banana slices make it the perfect sweet treat to cap off a delicious meal. For this dairy-based dessert, you can use skim or almond milk instead of whole milk. You can even use reduced-fat vanilla wafers. With these subtle changes, you can maintain the signature taste and feel less guilty about having an extra helping.

Courtesy of Betty Crocker

Here’s what you’ll need:

3 cups fat-free (skim) milk

2 boxes (4-serving size each) French vanilla instant pudding and pie filling mix

4 containers (6 oz. each) Yoplait® Original yogurt French vanilla

1 container (8 oz.) Cool Whip fat-free frozen whipped topping, thawed

48 reduced-fat vanilla wafer cookies

6 small bananas, sliced

Additional banana slices for garnish, if desired

Read Instructions

