Boyfriend of missing Massachusetts woman arrested after body found in marsh

Family and friends searched for Sherell Pringle, 40, tracking her cellphone and eventually discovering her remains.

The boyfriend of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead in Saugus on Tuesday was arrested Wednesday night on charges of larceny over $1,200, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.

Bruce Maiben, 44, has not been charged in the death of 40-year-old Sherell Pringle, who was last seen Saturday evening, NBC10 Boston reports. Her son reported her missing Sunday after she didn’t return home the night before.

According to reports, Pringle’s suspicious death remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The boyfriend of Sherell Pringle (above), a 40-year-old Massachusetts woman found dead in a marsh Tuesday, was arrested Wednesday, officials said. (Photo: Screenshot/NBC10 Boston)

The family said Pringle was supposed to spend Saturday night with Maiben.

When local police failed to act with the urgency they sought, Pringle’s loved ones took matters into their own hands. Her family and close friends launched their own search for the missing woman.

Pringle’s son, 19-year-old Jahmani Larionne, tracked his mother’s cellphone and found it in a sewer in the city of Lynn, which is about 10 miles northeast of Boston. They backtracked from there until they found a purse by the road.

“Dante said, ‘I think I see a purse.’ We doubled back, and that’s where we found Sherell,” said the victim’s friends Troy Moore and Dante Webb, who reportedly found her body in the bushes along the Rumney Marsh Reservation in Saugus, located about four miles from Lynn.

“We did everything ourselves,” said Larionne of his mother’s search Tuesday. “Do you think the police found her? We found her.”

“This is an active and fluid investigation,” said a spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett.

“It’s been pure hell,” Pringle’s mother, Pearl Garner, said. “I’m a mother, that’s my child. I feel like my heart has been ripped out. I don’t know what’s going on. I feel like the police should be doing much, much more.”

“I’m just feeling empty inside,” Larionne told the media. “I need my mom. I want her back. Immediately.”

Pringle’s family said Lynn police didn’t do enough after they filed a missing person’s report.

“We kept reaching out to them … and they weren’t following up on any tips that we gave them. We weren’t hearing anything back from them. They weren’t saying anything to us,” said Moore and Webb.

Pringle’s son also filed a missing person’s report with Woburn police on Sunday and informed them about the report filed in Lynn.

“Her death is a terrible tragedy, and we stand ready to support her family in any way we can,” the Woburn Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

“My mother was a strong, independent woman, a dream chaser,” said Larionne. “I love my moms to death, now she’s gone.”

