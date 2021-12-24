10 ways to restore yourself over the holiday break

It's easy to get so caught up in everything happening around us during the holidays, we forget to check in with ourselves.

Loading the player...

Not only is the holiday season a time to give to others, but it’s a time to give to yourself. It’s easy to get so caught up in everything happening around us — from work, to family and friends — that we forget to check in with ourselves. If you’re fortunate enough to have a holiday break, here’s how you can make the most of your time off.

Reflect on the past year

Before you can hop into a new year, it’s important to reflect on how far you’ve come. Ask yourself these questions: What are you leaving behind in 2021? What did this year reveal to you? What are you choosing to implement in 2022? What did you struggle with?

What are you leaving behind in 2021? What did this year reveal to you? (Photo: AdobeStock)

Moving forward, how do you plan to address these struggles? Spend some time answering these questions to reset each aspect of your life, including personal goals, business/career goals, health goals, financial goals and relationship goals.

Clean up your social media

In the age of Instagram and TikTok, it’s easy to spend hours on end scrolling through pictures and funny videos. Sometimes, pages that we followed in the beginning of the year may turn out to be inspiring, unfulfilling or flat-out annoying. Don’t feel bad about unfollowing certain pages that don’t align with where you’re headed.

Declutter your inbox

No one likes checking their work email after a long break. Take 30 minutes or so to go through all of your email accounts, and delete anything that you don’t need anymore. If you have time, organize the rest into categories or folders. Don’t forget to follow up on anything important so you’re not surprised when you return to work.

Organize and back-up files

Reset yourself for the new year by investing in an external hard drive. While Google Drive and Evernote are great for cloud storage, it never hurts to have a backup for important files you need. Preserve those precious memories.

Set three realistic, sustainable goals

Most people make the mistake of setting goals that are too broad, making it hard to stay on track. Instead of saying ‘I’m not going out to eat on weekdays!’ — probably not realistic — make a goal to pack your lunch every night before bed, which is sustainable and realistic.

Eat healthier

Those holiday treats are delicious at the moment, but comfort foods provide short-term satisfaction. Fill your plate with whole fruits and vegetables as often as you can. People who eat between seven or eight servings of fruits and veggies per day tend to feel calmer, happier, and more energetic than those who don’t.

Change your sleeping pattern.

Nothing is worse than tossing and turning all night long. Did you know a night full of awakenings does a bigger number on your mood than getting short but continuous slumber? Over time, sleep deprivation can wreak havoc on your immune system the same way chronic stress can. It can up your chances of developing diabetes, hypertension, depression and obesity. So if you need to miss a few social gatherings over the break to catch up on some much needed rest, so be it.

Refresh your wardrobe

You don’t have to wait until spring to clean out your closet. If you haven’t worn that blazer or those cute red pumps in the past year, get rid of them. You can sell stuff to a consignment shop or send items off to Goodwill. Especially if you know you’re going crazy during those after-Christmas sales, do yourself a favor and get rid of those excess clothes.

Give yourself an in-town vacation at a yoga retreat or a trip across the country. Either way, book yourself a vacation!

Book your next vacation

Instead of writing about a place you’d like to visit, make it a reality, and book the trip. It can be another city, country, or even a place across town; a staycation is still a staycation. Once it’s booked, mark it on your calendar! Nothing motivates you to get through the workday like an upcoming vacation.

Choose your word for the year

It can be a Bible verse, a lyric from your favorite song, or a catchphrase used in the last movie you saw. Take that word or quote, and write it down. Every day and night before you go to sleep, say that quote to yourself as a reminder to keep pushing.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!