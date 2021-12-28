How to celebrate Ujima on Day 3 of Kwanzaa

theGrio breaks down how to celebrate Day 3 of the Kwanzaa holiday

Dec. 28 marks day three of Kwanzaa, and on the third day, we light the first green candle to the right of the black candle. This candle represents the principle of or collective work and responsibility.

Pledge: On this day, we pledge to build and maintain our community together and make our brothers and sisters problems our problems, and solve them together.

Recently, the Black community was rocked by the news of the senseless murders of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant and rapper and entrepreneur Young Dolph.

These untimely passings hit so hard because both Avant and Dolph unapologetically lived by the principle of collective work and responsibility.

The impact that they had on their communities and the Black community in large will be felt for generations to come, and one can only hope that others are inspired to follow in their footsteps.

As the late rapper Nipsey Hussle said, “The marathon continues.”

Some ways to practice Ujima include teaming up with members of your neighborhood to help renovate a community center, offering to shovel your neighbor’s sidewalk, or even just helping out around the house more often.

How will you be celebrating Ujima today and in the new year?

Habari gani? Ujima!

Happy Kwanzaa!

