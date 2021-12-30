2020 II? 2020, Too? If 2022 is a do-over, I’m taking advantage

Opinion: If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that time is a currency we cannot get back, so we should seize every moment we have.



(Stock image/Getty Images)

There are a couple of memes floating around that suggest 2022 will be a repeat of 2020. I’ve seen it noted as “2020 II” and “2020 Too,” but either way, the implication is that as we prepare to enter the third year of the global Covid-19 pandemic, there is little hope that we will return to any semblance of “normalcy” any time soon.

But does it really have to be all doom and gloom?

If I am honest, I had a lot of plans for 2020 that fell by the wayside when the coronavirus took over. The initial shock of the moment turned into months of playing the lottery each time I went to the store, hoping to find things like disinfectant, toilet paper, and soap. Even when that part of the nightmare was over, we were still stuck inside and finding things to do that didn’t include eating my way through the refrigerator or giving my credit cards a workout became harder and harder.

And then 2021 came, and it was like a fast-forwarded repeat of 2020 (seriously, how are we already at 2022???).

So now a new year approaches, and yes, the variants are taking over, and we are having to exercise more caution than we did before, but at this point, we should feel at least somewhat prepared for this—armed with the knowledge we have gained over the past two years of how to navigate and survive with our sanity in the middle of a global pandemic.

So if 2022, is going to be a do-over, I’m taking full advantage of the opportunity to use what I’ve learned to get what I want.

The biggest theme for me going into the new year is reclaiming my time. If the last two years have demonstrated nothing else, time is a currency I cannot get back, so I owe it to myself to take advantage of every moment I have.

It also means making the most of those moments. For me, that means refocusing my energy on the things that matter and spending less time and energy on the things that don’t. It’s easy to get caught up in trivial things, but focusing on what matters most will get me further every time, and I want to remember this as I move through 2022.

As this year comes to a close, I am thinking about how I can create the life I want for myself in 2022 and define just what that looks like for me.

In previous years, I’ve set dollar amounts on my goals and added career milestones as benchmarks that I wanted to meet, but I’ve gained enough perspective to realize that while those things are important, I place a higher value on achieving my personal goals. In working toward the goals I set for myself, the benchmarks and the money will come along as a default.

And yes, I believe in setting goals, not making resolutions. I don’t judge anyone who makes them; I firmly believe everyone should use the plan that works for them. For me, that plan is setting my goals and then breaking them down into smaller, manageable tasks that I can complete along the way to get me to where I’m going.

I am, if nothing else, a list maker, and I love looking in my bullet journal and seeing things checked off as done. It gives me a charge.

Reclaiming my time in 2022 will also mean staying present and in the moment at all times. Yes, it is important to have a plan or a blueprint for how I want to achieve things, but it’s also important to remember that sometimes there are hiccups along the way, and things don’t always go as planned.

Being in the moment means that when I hit those hiccups, I can take a step back to assess and come up with an alternate plan to get over the obstacle. Things don’t seem as hard when I attack them in bite-sized chunks.

Overall, I am excited about the possibilities that the new year will bring. Do I plan to wear my mask? Yes. Am I standing as far away from people as possible and avoiding crowds? Yes. But am I also planning to do everything in my power to see my successes despite the world falling apart around me?

You bet I am. Bring on 2022. I’m ready.

Monique Judge is a storyteller, content creator and writer living in Los Angeles. She is a word nerd who is a fan of the Oxford comma, spends way too much time on Twitter, and has more graphic t-shirts than you. Follow her on Twitter @thejournalista or check her out at moniquejudge.com.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!