How to celebrate Kuumba during Day 6 of Kwanzaa

theGrio breaks down how to celebrate the sixth day of the Kwanzaa holiday.

Dec. 31 marks Day 6 of Kwanzaa. On the sixth day, we light the third red candle, which represents the principle of Kuumba, or creativity.

Pledge: On this day, we pledge to always do as much as we can, in the way we can, in order to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than how we inherited it.

Group of helpful teenagers creating and maintaining Community Art Project

Black people practically ooze creativity, and this past June’s TikTok creator strike is evidence of how influential and powerful our creativity truly is. Our creative minds have birthed ground-breaking inventions, culture-shaping entertainment and fashion; and new ways to heal and uplift the community.

Ways to practice Kuumba include participating in a musical Kwanzaa celebration, painting a mural or starting a garden in your neighborhood. You can create something new, whether it be a piece of art or even a new idea.

On this day, it is also customary to host a large feast called Karamu, which can be held at home, a community center or a church. Typically, the menu will feature foods and ingredients native to the African continent such as sesame seeds, peanuts, collard greens and yam.

How will you be celebrating Kuumba today and in the new year?

Habari gani? Kuumba!

Happy Kwanzaa!

