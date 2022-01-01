Jack Harlow asks fans to help identify cop seen grabbing Black woman’s neck

Cobb County police say they are investigating the alleged assault

Rapper Jack Harlow issued a call-to-action after posting a video of a police officer grabbing a young woman by the neck outside of his concert in Atlanta.

In the clip posted on his Instagram on Thursday, a Black woman is seen telling an officer that all she wanted to do was go to Harlow’s concert, when he grabs her neck momentarily. The woman pushes his hand off of her, as he points away, seemingly telling her to leave.

The “Whats Poppin” rapper said that he was “disgusted” by the police officer’s behavior and asked his 4.4 million fans to help him identify the cop so that he can be fired.

“When I watched it I was disgusted by that cop and all I wanted to do was make something good happen for this girl immediately,” the Louisville rapper said on his Instagram page.

“I told the world to help me identify her so I could find a way to give her a hug and give her as many tickets to as many shows as she wants. But that’s not enough and its not a solution to a systemic issue that people who don’t look like me have to face. The next step is identifying this police officer and getting him unemployed as fast as we can,” Harlow continued.

On Friday, the Cobb County Police Department said in a statement that they are reviewing the footage and will determine whether or not to take action against the officer.

“The Cobb County Police Department takes any and all allegations of officer misconduct very seriously,” the statement read in part. “We are aware of the video snippet posted to Instagram involving our officer and a young woman outside the Coca-Cola Roxy. The incident is going through an internal review to get a full understanding of the entire incident before any potential action is taken.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Jack Harlow performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

The rapper also said that every night, he looks out at the crowd and sees Black women in the front row supporting him.

“I want this woman, and every black woman that supports me to know – I am so sorry,” Harlow wrote. “I want you to be protected and I want this guy to lose his job so fucking fast. I love you. Let’s find this officer.”

Harlow has been open about his support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement and wrote about his support of the movement in his song, “Only Way Freestyle,” in 2020.

“2020 and it’s supposed to be a different time, but racism is alive,” he raps in the lyrics. “Though they think it’s behind us. Rest in peace to Breonna. We ain’t askin’ for the moon, just police to be honest.”

