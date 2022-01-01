Quavo accused of beating up limo driver in lawsuit

A member of the Migos is being accused of assaulting his limo driver for failing to pick up an associate ahead of a Las Vegas group outing last summer, according to a new lawsuit recently obtained by TMZ.

Rapper Quavious “Quavo” Marshall and the Migos’ touring company are named as defendants in the lawsuit filed on Dec. 17 on behalf of limo driver Terrill R. Cowans, online court records show.

Quavo from the group Migos looks on during the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Cowans’ complaint said he was hired to transport the Migos and their entourage from a Las Vegas nightclub to the Virgin Hotel & Casino on July 3, according to TMZ, but some of his passengers became angry after Cowans left behind a member of their crew.

The limo driver said one of his passengers told him to, “shut the f*** up,” before another passenger threw a bottle at him during the incident, according to the lawsuit.

The confrontation escalated into a one-sided beatdown with up to five people punching and kicking the driver, who sustained several injuries as a result, TMZ reported.

Cowans claims he suffered a disfigurement during the attack in addition to enduring physical and mental pain, according to his lawsuit. Hotel and security staff members who witnessed the assault retreated inside instead of intervening, the complaint stated, according to TMZ.

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Cowen requested unspecified damages in his complaint. His attorney and representatives for the Migos and Quavo did not immediately respond Saturday to requests for comment from theGrio.

News of the lawsuit comes nine months after police in Los Angeles declined to charge Quavo and his ex-girlfriend Saweetie for their fight inside an elevator at Saweetie’s North Hollywood apartment building.

The LAPD previously decided to investigate the incident after a surveillance video of the former couple scuffling inside the elevator went viral in March. But officials ultimately decided not to proceed with criminal charges.

