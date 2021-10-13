Offset gifts Cardi B with mansion in Dominican Republic for 29th birthday

Along with a brief clip of her new island home, Cardi B posted a message of gratitude on Instagram addressed to her husband.

Migos rapper Offset gave his popular fellow-recording-artist wife an extravagant 29th birthday present: a stunning six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom mansion on the gorgeous Caribbean island of the Dominican Republic.

Wife-and-husband rappers Cardi B (left) and Offset (right) of Migos watch the stageshow at the pre-Grammy Awards salute to Sean “Diddy” Combs in Jan. 2020 in Beverly Hills. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“My love,” she began, “For a hot minute now I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments.”

“Well,” Cardi continued, “I was wrong. I just can’t believe this! This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it.”

“Two,” she adds, “you don’t think my investment ideas are wack, and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this.” She notes that her father, Offset, and their newborn son are the “most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship.”

The video posted to the rap star’s Instagram features aerial shots of the mansion, with background music and the words “Welcome Home,” as well as still shots of its luxurious interior.

Cardi B, whose birth name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has ties to the Dominican Republic. Her father is from the island, and her mother is from Trinidad.

In addition to the gift of the mansion, Cardi B’s husband gave her a gorgeous diamond necklace at her star-studded dancehall-inspired 29th birthday party Monday night. The piece was designed by Eliantte, and features a Playboy bunny, with smaller bunnies along the necklace.

In a birthday Instagram message to his wife, Offset wrote, “Happy birthday Mrs. Cephus I love you so much.”

“I value you so much u giving me 2 great life’s great energy you have my back when anybody goes against me since the day I met you I loved you!!” he continued. “Great mother hard working hustler you never settle you’re funny and encouraging Thank God for you.”

