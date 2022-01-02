Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has personal account banned by Twitter

The congresswoman was cited for repeated instances of posting misinformation about COVID on the social media platform

Loading the player...

Twitter on Sunday banned the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to a statement from the company.

Greene’s account was permanently suspended under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are misleading enough to cause harm to people. Two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock; four strikes prompt a weeklong suspension, and five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.

Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter had previously suspended the account for periods ranging from 12 hours to a full week.

The ban applies to Greene’s personal account, @mtgreenee, but does not affect her official Twitter account, @RepMTG.

A Greene tweet posted shortly before her weeklong suspension in July claimed that the virus “is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.” According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people under 65 account for nearly 250,000 of the U.S. deaths involving COVID-19.

Greene previously blasted a weeklong suspension as a “Communist-style attack on free speech.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., at a news conference in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Greene was removed from her Congressional committees in February due to a series of racist, violent, and untruthful comments. Per the Grio, she liked posts advocating for the assassinations of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi, and said that mass shootings in Parkland, Florida, Newtown, Connecticut and Las Vegas were staged.

During that time, according to multiple polls, Taylor Greene’s approval ratings from Republicans were approximately 37%.

“I’m fine with being kicked off of my committees because it would be a waste of my time,” Taylor Green said at the time. “I’ve been freed…you know what’s happening on these committees? You see, we have basically a tyrannically controlled government right now,” Greene said during a February press conference.

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts, Dear Culture or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!