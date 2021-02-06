Marjorie Taylor Greene sees 24% approval from Republicans

Greene promoted claims that deadly mass shootings across the country were staged

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has gained a reputation for her loyalty to former President Donald Trump. Greene has continuously encouraged false pro-Trump conspiracy theories and most recently, she liked social media posts that aligned with far-right extremist ideologies.

According to Newsweek, Greene was sworn into Congress on Jan. 3 with nearly 75 percent of the vote in the November election. She ran in a deeply conservative congressional district in Georgia. Despite that, a poll from FiveThirtyEight on Friday shows that Greene is less popular nationally.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) leaves her office at the US Capitol on February 03, 2021 in Washington, DC. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Wednesday that the House of Representatives would vote Thursday on whether to strip embattled Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., of her committee assignments after Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to take action against her. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The polls show that 20 percent of Republicans disapprove of Greene versus 24 percent who approve. The remaining 56 percent were either unaware or undecided.

Overall, 37 percent disapproved while 15 percent were in favor based on surveys from YouGov/The Economist, SurveyMonkey/Axios and Morning Consult/Politico.

‘We cannot build an equitable, anti-racist society if a member of Congress endorses white supremacy’ — Rep. Cori Bush called for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's removal from her committee assignments pic.twitter.com/UpgvfRF6l1 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 6, 2021

Greene liked posts on social media calling for the assassination of notable Democrat figures including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

She also reportedly used social media to promote claims that the deadly mass shootings in Parkland, Florida, Newton, Connecticut and Las Vegas were all staged.

The Democratic-controlled House pushed for Greene’s removal from her committee assignments on Thursday due to her past history of racial and violent comments. According to Democracy Now, she refused to apologize for her comments.

I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving some one like me free time.



In this Democrat tyrannical government, Conservative Republicans have no say on committees anyway.



Oh this is going to be fun! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 5, 2021

“I’m fine with being kicked off of my committees because it would be a waste of my time. I’ve been freed…you know what’s happening on these committees? You see, we have basically a tyrannically controlled government right now,” Greene said during a Friday press conference.

219 Democrats and 11 Republicans voted in favor of her removal versus 199 Republicans who voted against it, according to Democracy Now.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo scolded the Republican Party during “Cuomo Prime Time” and used a new nickname for GOP members who supported Greene and QAnon conspiracy theories.

The newly minted "GOPQ" gives more support to a lying kook who wishes death on Democratic leaders than a member of their own leadership who had the courage to tell the truth about Trump, says @ChrisCuomo, as the Republican Party continues to fracture. pic.twitter.com/5pK3RXgtL1 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) February 6, 2021

“That guy did not take us down alone and now we see that in the newly minted GOPQ that gives more support to a lying kook who wishes death on Democratic leaders than a member of their own leadership who had the courage to tell the truth about Trump,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said that though Trump is “in the rearview mirror,” the problems he left behind are evident.

