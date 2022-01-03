Don Cheadle remembers Betty White: ‘She will be missed’

The actor starred in 'The Golden Palace,' the spin-off series to 'The Golden Girls'

Loading the player...

Hollywood continues to mourn the massive loss of television titan Betty White with various tributes pouring in from celebrities. Over the weekend, Don Cheadle took to Twitter with his own tribute for the actress, whom he starred alongside in the spin-off to The Golden Girls, The Golden Palace.

After the massive success of The Golden Girls, The Golden Palace saw Rose Nylund (White), Sophia (Estelle Getty), and Blanche (Rue McClanahan) move out of their Miami home and into an Art Deco hotel in South Beach. The series, which ran from 1992 to 1993, saw a young Don Cheadle join the cast as Roland Wilson, part of the hotel staff that stayed on after the women took over.

Flowers and momentos are placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of late actress Betty White on December 31, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Cheadle’s social media tribute to White began with him calling her “the best of the best,” while recalling specific moments while working with her.

“When we were shooting scenes together it was difficult for the DP to get the lighting right between my chocolate and betty’s white! she was either a ghost or i was the shadow. i came on set one day and betty had darkened her make up/hair a bit in an attempt to accommodate for it,” he wrote.

an attempt to accommodate for it. nobody asked her to do it. and that's just one small example of her overflowing generosity. my dogs thank her too. she gave us our veterinarian reco who we still see to this day. she was the goldenest of them all and will be forever missed.💔 pic.twitter.com/9xjLNgJaX1 — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) January 1, 2022

“nobody asked her to do it. and that’s just one small example of her overflowing generosity. my dogs thank her too. she gave us our veterinarian reco who we still see to this day. she was the goldenest of them all and will be forever missed.”

White passed away over the weekend at her home in Brentwood, Calif., just weeks ahead of her 100th birthday. Various celebrities and public figures have also taken to social media with their tributes to the popular actress, as theGrio previously reported.

Don Cheadle of “Black Monday” speaks during the Showtime segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 13, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama wrote in an Instagram post, “Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh.”

Obama wrote underneath a picture of White with Bo, the Obama family dog who passed away earlier this year, “She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo loved spending time with her. There was no one quite like her, and Barack and I join so many who will miss the joy she brought to the world. I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven.”

Dionne Warwick also shared a statement regarding White’s passing, writing on Twitter: “Another brilliant talent has made her transition. I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty White and shared a few giggles with her. May she rest in well-earned peace.”

Another brilliant talent has made her transition. I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty White and shared a few giggles with her. May she rest in well-earned peace. ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 31, 2021

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!