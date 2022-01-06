Meagan Good reflects on year of ‘transitions’ amid DeVon Franklin divorce

Good has had a busy professional year, including starring in "Harlem" on Prime Video.

In a recent appearance on The Real, Meagan Good reflected on her year of “transitions” amid her highly-publicized divorced with DeVon Franklin.

As theGrio reported in December, after over nine years of marriage, Good and Franklin decided to end their marriage amicably. At the time, the two released a joint statement that read, “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected. We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: DeVon Franklin (L) and Meagan Good attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sitting down with Loni Love, Garcelle Beauvais and Adrienne Houghton of The Real, Good, who turned 40 last summer, spoke to her overall well-being this year. “It’s been amazing, like so many transitions,” she gushed.

“Projects that I prayed for, just health transitions, just taking a moment to really take everything in and get myself, my spirit, my soul ready for 40. It’s been a whirlwind with the show and the movies. It’s crazy. It’s a blessing,” she continued.

“It was like, OK, I’m going to take a beat for myself. I stopped drinking back in April.”

She went on to share that her break from drinking lasted until August, saying, “I wanted to just really focus on therapy and dive into some things that I experienced in the past that I haven’t spoken about publicly yet and one day I will whenever I feel God’s called me to it.”

“But I was like, ‘I really need to deal with these things and just sit down and dig in and be really intentional about this next season and this next act of my life.'”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Meagan Good attends Prime Video’s “Harlem” Premiere Screening and After Party at AMC Magic Johnson Theater on December 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

She also spoke about her faith, which she describes as, “everything.” She explained, “Faith has to come first, for me it’s literally like the base that I build everything on. Every decision comes from that place.” Later on, Good gushed about her many professional endeavors this year, including working with Whoopi Goldberg on the Prime Video series, Harlem.

Check out the full interview with Good and the ladies of The Real, below:

