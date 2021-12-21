Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are getting divorced

'We have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,' they told People on Tuesday.

Actress Meagan Good and her Hollywood producer husband DeVon Franklin are headed for divorce, according to court filings obtained by theGrio.

Franklin filed paperwork at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Monday requesting a dissolution of marriage, court records show. A court order requesting financial information from one or more of the involved parties was filed on Tuesday. The couple has no children.

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good attend the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Good, the star of the new Amazon Prime series Harlem, and Franklin told People that their looming split was amicable.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” the couple told People in a joint statement released Tuesday.

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

It’s only been six months since Good, 40, and Franklin, 43, posted tributes on Instagram commemorating their nine-year wedding anniversary.

“To the love of my life, my husband, purpose partner,” Good wrote in the IG caption of a video showcasing photos the couple have taken. “This makes #9 and eternity to go!” she continued. “You are the best decision I’ve ever made (besides loving Jesus LOL). I love you with everything inside me … in this life and the next.”

The couple tied the knot in 2012 after meeting on the set of Jumping the Broom, according to People.

“We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife,” the duo told People. “We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

