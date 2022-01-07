Reality Roundup: Mary Cosby skips ‘RHOSLC’ reunion

The Real Housewives crash 'Project Runway' and OWN premieres their new series, 'Ladies Who List: Atlanta'

With a RHOSLC reunion around the corner, a brand new reality series on OWN, and more, theGrio is back with your Reality Roundup of the week.

Goodbye to Mary Cosby?

That’s right, after a much-talked about second season, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reportedly gathered in Los Angeles with Andy Cohen to shoot the reunion.

While all eyes have been on Jen Shah, who was arrested early last year in a federal telemarketing fraud case, Mary Cosby has also been a big source of drama for the women this year.

Outside of rumblings of her church being a cult, she also was taken to task by many of the women, specifically newcomer Jennie Nguyen, after racist comments made by Cosby.

It seems it all may have just been too much for the housewife, as Variety reports Cosby was a no-show at Thursday’s reunion. While time will tell what this means exactly for the Cosby’s future in the franchise, the outlet reports a source told them, “that by not showing up to the reunion, which is required for the cast, she has sealed her fate.”

On Friday, Cohen confirmed the news on his Instagram story, responding to a fan who asked if Cosby indeed was a no show. He replied, “sadly nooo.”

Ladies Who List: Atlanta is here

OWN may be dropping your next favorite reality series. That’s right, Ladies Who List: Atlanta is here just weeks after Netflix’s hit Selling Tampa took the reality world by storm. In a similar format, this series features an all-Black, all-female cast that dives into the fast-paced and fabulous world of real estate.

Per the official description, “These aspirational ladies show the power of Black women as they simultaneously juggle booming careers and their personal lives. From fertility concerns, to balancing marriage and motherhood, to embracing therapy and ﬁnding new love, the ladies persevere against adversity – all while working to elevate themselves, their clients and the city of Atlanta through big real estate wins.”

Ladies Who List: Atlanta premieres on Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. EST/PST on OWN.

Project Runway: Real Housewives Edition

Project Runway fans were in for a treat this week. In a special episode, the contestants had their biggest challenge yet: designing a custom Real Housewife reunion look.

The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant, Karen Hugo, and Dr. Wendy Osefo, The Real Housewives of New York stars LuAnn de Lesseps and Leah McSweeney and The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter.

Even Cohen shows up during the “runway” section of the episode, giving his critiques on what worked and didn’t work for him with their new designs. Check out the fabulous looks from the show below:

