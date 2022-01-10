Audie Cornish to host, produce show on CNN streaming platform

"There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them,” Cornish said in a statement.

After announcing last week her exit from NPR, veteran journalist Audie Cornish is set to join CNN as an anchor and correspondent.

“There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them,” Cornish said in a statement, as reported by The Hill. “CNN has a dynamic system of reporters and storytelling channels. I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

Audie Cornish / Getty

The network announced on Monday that Cornish will host a weekly show on its subscription streaming service CNN+, set to debut in the spring. She will be based in Washington, where she also will host a new podcast, contribute to the network’s live programming and cover national, political and breaking news on CNN.

Cornish will start in February, as part of a lineup of shows from Chris Wallace, Anderson Cooper and Kasie Hunt, according to the report.

“We are thrilled to welcome Audie to CNN+ and CNN Audio,” said Andrew Morse, head of CNN+. “Her voice has been such an important part of the lives of so many people, and the perspective, integrity and grace that have been hallmarks of her career will make her such an important addition to our teams.”

Cornish announced last week that she’s leaving NPR after more than a decade, and will no longer host Weekend Edition and All Things Considered, theGrio reported.

“Hosting All Things Considered helped me find my voice, but I have never considered the host chair a tenured position and there is still much to learn,” Cornish wrote in a memo to staffers, as reported by NPR.

“It’s time for me to try my hand at new journalism projects and embark on new adventures. It’s been an honor to serve our listeners and a pleasure to work alongside all of you — reporters, producers, engineers, staff, member stations and friends.”

Cornish joined NPR’s National Desk in 2005 and has since interviewed everyone from politicians to celebrities to authors and influencers, newsmakers, and rock stars. She hosted Weekend Edition beginning in 2011 and All Things Considered since 2012.

Cornish did not give a specific reason for her NPR departure. In a series of tweets following her memo to NPR staff, Ari Shapiro, Cornish’s co-host on All Things Considered, said she “opened doors for me in so many ways and taught me so many things – not least how to be a host.”

“If NPR doesn’t see this as a crisis, I don’t know what it’ll take,” Shapiro added.

Cornish later tweeted, “Every single word of my announcement is true. I am leaving of my own accord with no malice or resentment. I have had a great run with a company full of people I respect and admire. And I am ready to try something new. I also understand that 4 hosts leaving in a year – three of them POC women– is a red flag as my co host @arishapiro underscored earlier this week. I appreciate him taking it upon himself to raise it.”

