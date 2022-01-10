2022 Golden Globe Awards full winners list
Will Smith, MJ Rodriguez, and Ariana DeBose were some of the biggest wins in acting categories, while Barry Jenkins' 'The Underground Railroad' scored Best Limited Series at the Globes
While they did not air on TV like years past, the Golden Globes still went on Sunday night — recognizing the best work in television and cinema of 2020.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Golden Globes spent much of 2021 under intense scrutiny, theGrio previously reported.
After snubbing Black talent in their 2021 nominations, and after the shocking revelation that the association had zero Black members, they were called out very publicly, leading to NBC’s cancellation of the broadcast altogether.
While the controversy led many to wonder whether there would be a Golden Globes at all this year, in December the association announced their nominations and last week, revealed that the ceremony would go off with “no audience,” presenters, or celebrities in attendance.
There were some history-making wins at the ceremony this year, theGrio reported. Michaela Jaé “MJ” Rodríguez, of Pose, became the first transgender actor to ever win the coveted award.
Fans remember MJ as Blanca Evangelista on the hit FX series, which recently ended its historic run. Will Smith also took home an award for his performance in King Richard, and Ariana DeBose snagged Best Supporting Actress for her turn as Anita in West Side Story.
Check out the full winner’s list below:
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Will Smith (King Richard)
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
Encanto (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Drive My Car (Japan)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
Hans Zimmer (Dune)
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“No Time to Die”
Music and lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Michaela Jaé “MJ” Rodríguez (Pose)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Jean Smart (Hacks)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
Sarah Snook (Succession)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
O Yeong-Su (Squid Game)
