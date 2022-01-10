2022 Golden Globe Awards full winners list

Will Smith, MJ Rodriguez, and Ariana DeBose were some of the biggest wins in acting categories, while Barry Jenkins' 'The Underground Railroad' scored Best Limited Series at the Globes

Loading the player...

While they did not air on TV like years past, the Golden Globes still went on Sunday night — recognizing the best work in television and cinema of 2020.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Golden Globes spent much of 2021 under intense scrutiny, theGrio previously reported.

After snubbing Black talent in their 2021 nominations, and after the shocking revelation that the association had zero Black members, they were called out very publicly, leading to NBC’s cancellation of the broadcast altogether.

While the controversy led many to wonder whether there would be a Golden Globes at all this year, in December the association announced their nominations and last week, revealed that the ceremony would go off with “no audience,” presenters, or celebrities in attendance.

Golden Globes are seen during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 9, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

There were some history-making wins at the ceremony this year, theGrio reported. Michaela Jaé “MJ” Rodríguez, of Pose, became the first transgender actor to ever win the coveted award.

Fans remember MJ as Blanca Evangelista on the hit FX series, which recently ended its historic run. Will Smith also took home an award for his performance in King Richard, and Ariana DeBose snagged Best Supporting Actress for her turn as Anita in West Side Story.

Check out the full winner’s list below:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Will Smith (King Richard)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Encanto (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Drive My Car (Japan)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

(L-R) Gold House Executive Director Jeremy Tran, RespectAbility VP of Communications and Entertainment

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Hans Zimmer (Dune)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“No Time to Die”

Music and lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell



BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Michaela Jaé “MJ” Rodríguez (Pose)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jean Smart (Hacks)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Sarah Snook (Succession)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

O Yeong-Su (Squid Game)



Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “ Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!