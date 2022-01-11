All American: Homecoming’ highlights ‘Black excellence’ in exclusive sneak peek

The upcoming spin-off of The CW's popular series, 'All American,' dives into the world of HBCUs starring Geffri Maya

Loading the player...

All American fans, rejoice! The popular series on The CW has a brand new spin-off coming in February, and theGrio has a first look clip at the upcoming premiere.

While All American: Homecoming may be from the same team that brought us All American, there is one stark difference: baseball and tennis. That’s right, say goodbye to football as the new series dives into the competitive arenas of collegiate baseball and tennis.

Set in the world of HBCUs, All American: Homecoming offers a unique and exciting story, starring Geffri Maya reprising her role as Simone from All American.

Geffri Maya poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

The exclusive clip previews the special, intense and wonderfully Black experience at the fictional HBCU, Bringston University, where the show is set.

“Your experience here over the next four years is special,” the narrator says in the clip. The sneak peek highlights that perfect fusion All American fans have come to love —intense sports narratives with the common struggles of young people including dating, keeping your grades up and more.

It’s said in the clip, “Never let anyone keep you from your journey…we’re chasing our legacy.”

Check out the official synopsis for the series below, and be on the lookout for All American: Homecoming when it premieres Monday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m., following the return of All American at 8 p.m.

(Credit: GETTY Images)

“From the executive producers of All American, All American: Homecoming is a young adult sports drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, where Black excellence is a way of life.

The series follows Simone (Geffri Maya, All American), a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back to great after some time away from the court, and Damon (Peyton Alex Smith, Legacies), an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.”

The synopsis continues, “After Simone’s aunt Amara Patterson (Kelly Jenrette, Manhunt), a journalism teacher and activist, exposes a scandal that threatens to derail the school’s beloved baseball program, new coach Marcus Turner (Cory Hardrict, The Outpost) is determined to bring a championship back to Bringston the honest way — with Damon’s help.

Damon will adjust to his new normal with fellow baseball player and childhood friend JR (Sylvester Powell, Five Points) by his side. Meanwhile, as Simone struggles to find her footing, she will get a little guidance from Thea (Camille Hyde, Katy Keene), the super-competitive queen bee of the Bringston tennis team, and Keisha (Netta Walker, Come as You Are), the school’s unofficial mayor, who will help Simone learn how to live her best life.

As they contend with the high stakes of college sports, Simone and Damon will also navigate the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious HBCU.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!