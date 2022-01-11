Steve Harvey reflects on death of fellow comic Bob Saget: ‘He was a great dude’

Saget, the popular "Full House" actor and comedian, passed away Jan. 9 at age 65.

The death of actor and comedian Bob Saget has hit millions of fans hard. His sudden passing has also impacted his community of stand-up comedian buddies, including Steve Harvey.

During a visit on ABC late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Family Feud host spoke about his friendly relationship with the Full House star over the years.

Kimmel asked Harvey if how the two comics had known each other. Harvey said that they did shows together and saw each other at television press junkets.

“The dude that you see on TV, that is not who that was,” Harvey said of Saget. “The father on Full House, now this is a different dude offstage. We both were. When we would see each other off stage, we would cuss each other out. You know, he was an interesting guy.”

Saget gained a reputation later in life for being a dirty comic, drastically contrasting his G-rated image on Full House and as the inaugural host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. His profane delivery was thrust into public consciousness during his appearance in the 2005 documentary The Aristocrats.

Kimmel commented on Saget’s polarity, saying “Bob had the darkest sense of humor of any nice person I ever met. Shockingly dark, and not just profane, but also twisted and very fun to experience.”

Bob Saget (left) and Whoopi Goldberg (right) in New York City in 2014. (Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Harvey also mentioned a bittersweet moment involving Saget before his death. He revealed to Kimmel that Saget had reached out to his team to invite him onto his podcast.

“My staff just told me today, he just emailed me two days ago and they read the email to me this morning and he wanted me to come to do this new podcast he had, man,” Harvey said. “He really respected the moral stances that I take. He was just talking about all the good times we had and they read the email to me. It was a little hard. He was a great dude. Great dude.”

Saget hosted the podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You. During the weekly show, he would interview friends, colleagues and others. His guests included Marlon Wayans, George Lopez, and Harvey’s close friend Cedric The Entertainer. His final episode was posted on Jan. 3, featuring comic, writer, and The Officer actor B.J. Novak.

Saget, 65, was found dead in an Orlando, Florida hotel room by police on Jan. 9. The local sheriff said, “Detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” and his cause of death is unknown at this time, as reported by NBC News. Saget had been in Florida on his latest stand-up comedy tour.

His Jan. 8 show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville was the last before his death. It was only the second show of the tour.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

