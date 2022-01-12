Trey Songz accused of rape by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez



R&B singer Trey Songz has been publicly accused of rape by former University of Las Vegas basketball player Dylan Gonzalez.

“With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel,” Gonzalez wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Soul singer Trey Songz (left) has been publicly accused of rape by former University of Las Vegas basketball player Dylan Gonzalez (right), who posted her claims Tuesday on Instagram. (Photos: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images and Screenshot/Twitter)

“I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature,” Gonzalez continued. “You are not alone.”

“I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward,” added the athlete. “Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal.”

“At this time,” Gonzalez concluded, “I humbly request my privacy, consideration and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options.”

According to People, Gonzalez has secured the legal representation of George Vrabeck, whom she noted in her Twitter post, and Ariel Mitchell. They are reportedly in the process of filing formal litigation against Songz, whose legal name is Tremaine Neverson.

The legal team also represents Jahaura Jeffries, who also alleges that she was sexually assaulted by the singer in a Miami nightclub in 2018. A $10 million lawsuit has been filed in connection with that accusation, according to previous reporting.

According to People, a report was filed in November accusing the singer of sexual assault at a Las Vegas hotel. The victim in that case has reportedly not been identified, and Gonzalez’s attorneys say her case is separate from that one.

“Neverson is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made,” the Las Vegas Police Department said in a statement about that case.

In 2020, Neverson was accused of urinating on a woman without her consent during a sexual encounter that was otherwise consensual. He denied the allegations.

Actress Keke Palmer has also accused Neverson of “sexual intimidation,” saying he filmed her and put her in a music video against her wishes.

Let's rewind this and acknowledge how many women have come out since Keke first told y'all of Trey Songz sexual deviancy. She told no lies about how y'all professional self hating jackasses act towards Black women. https://t.co/8EA3XKEZoz — Chanta' (@MizzChanta) January 12, 2022

Neverson denied the allegations on Instagram, writing at the time: “So sorry for those that believe everything without knowing anything. However, I cannot devote my life to responding to, or clearing up every side of every story you hear about me, when would I actually live? I know my character, I know my truth, I know my heart. God does too.”

In an exclusive response to Gonzalez’s assertions, Neverson’s attorneys told TMZ Tuesday: “Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”

Supporters of the singer are hard to find on social media.

“Trey Songz got more rape allegations than hits,” one Twitter user succinctly opined. “Get that man tf outta here.”

