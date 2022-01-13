Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa announce separation after nearly 5 years of marriage

Together for 17 years — the last stretch as a married couple — Bonet and Momoa are calling it quits.

After nearly five years of marriage, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are separating.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” read the pair’s statement on Instagram. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

Lisa Bonet (left) and Jason Momoa (right) attend the “Game Of Thrones” Season Eight premiere in April 2019 in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

Momoa, 42, shared the message via his Instagram page; Bonet, 54, does not have any official social media accounts.

In addition to the statement posted to Momoa’s @prideofgypsies Instagram account — which has more than 16 million followers — he shared several photos, including two of what looks like two children holding a baby bird.

They concluded their announcement noting, “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

Bonet is best known for her portrayal of Denise Huxtable on hit 1980s-90s TV series The Cosby Show, and its popular spin-off, A Different World. Most recently, she appeared in the Showtime crime drama, Ray Donovan.

Momoa, who stars as Aquaman in the DC Comics film franchise and has appeared in Game of Thrones and See, was introduced to Bonet at a jazz club in 2005. The two wed in October 2017. She played Momoa’s love interest in the 2014 film Road To Paloma, a part he wrote for her.

Despite their 12-year age difference, he told The Huffington Post how he felt about Bonet while promoting the film: “She’s my dream woman. She’s so amazing because I’m such a dips–t. She’s an angel. She’s amazing. God bless her. She’s seeing this one through. I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life.”

In a 2018 interview, Bonet said of their union, “I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met.”

As reported by People, the couple has two children together, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, who are 14 and 13 respectively. In addition, Momoa has been a doting stepfather to Bonet’s elder daughter, Zoë Kravitz, 33, whose father is Bonet’s ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.

In 2019, Momoa shared how marrying Bonet was an accomplishment for him.

“If someone says something isn’t possible,” he told Esquire, “I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f—ing possible.”

