Kendrick Lamar partners with ‘South Park’ creators to produce feature film

The untitled film written by Vernon Chatman is set to begin production this spring

Loading the player...

Kendrick Lamar is teaming up with the South Park team. That’s right, the acclaimed rapper has partnered with co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, with plans to produce a still-untitled, live-action comedy for Paramount Pictures.

Production on the upcoming film is set to begin in the spring and will see Lamar and PGLang partner with Dave Free producing alongside the South Park team, per Deadline. The film is written by Vernon Chatman, and will reportedly see, “the past and present come to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.”

Kendrick Lamar performs during the third day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 31, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

A director has yet to be attached to the film.

Paramount Pictures President and CEO Brian Robbins shared his excitement about the project in a statement. Robbins explained, “On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience.”

This of course is not Lamar’s first venture into the film industry. He executive produced the soundtrack to Marvel’s record-breaking film, Black Panther, which was a chart-topping success.

With songs like “All The Stars” featuring SZA, and artists like The Weekend, Khalid, Future, and more, the album went on to gain critical acclaim as well, winning Academy Awards and Grammys for Best Score to Visual Media.

Kendrick Lamar, winner of Video of the Year, Best Hip Hop, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects for ‘Humble’, poses in the press room during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Stone and Parker, certainly have impressive track records themselves as creators. The duo behind South Park has five Emmys under their belt, and the popular series is set to launch its 25th season this year.

They even recently signed a deal with MTV Entertainment Studios that, “sees the series through Season 30, with 14 original made-for-streaming movies for Paramount Plus and the development of new to-be-announced series also in the works,” per Variety.

Chatman, the writer of the film, has written for years on South Park, having won four Emmy and Peabody awards for his work. His other writing credits include The Chris Rock Show, Conan O’Brien, and Louie, as well as creating various series such as The Shivering Truth and Wonder Showzen.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!