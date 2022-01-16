Aaliyah’s family, friends and fans celebrate her posthumous 43rd birthday

“You brought so much light and passion to everyone you met and everything you did,” said the family of the late singer

“Today, we celebrate your life, legacy, and beautiful soul,” wrote the family of late R&B singer Aaliyah on Instagram. Sunday marks what would have been the late singer’s 43rd birthday.

Aaliyah Haughton was a Detroit-raised singer who rose to fame in the 90s following the release of her first three multiplatinum albums.

In 2001, the singer died at the age of 22 after an airplane crash in the Bahamas which killed all nine members aboard.

“You brought so much light and passion to everyone you met and everything you did,” the family continued on the Instagram post. “You remain forever in our hearts and minds.”

Despite having a short career, Aaliyah’s impact on the music community is undeniable.

At 14-years-old, Aaliyah dropped her debut album Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number, which skyrocketed the teenager to fame, peaking at number 18 on the Billboard charts.

Despite the controversy that came with the album, stemming from its writer and producer R. Kelly starting an illegal relationship and marriage with the teen, Aaliyah continued her success after signing a new deal with Atlantic.

She went on to work with producer Timbaland and artist Missy Elliot on her next album, One in a Million, which produced one of her best-selling singles of the same name.

In 2021, the album was re-released on streaming services and hit a new peak of number 10 on the Billboard charts.

The singer’s third and final self-titled album was released in 2001 and was her highest-charting project, peaking at number 2 on the Billboard charts.

Missy Elliot, who became close friends with Aaliyah after working together, also took to social media to celebrate the singer’s birthday.

“Babygirl even though you are not here in physical form your SPIRIT still lives on,” said the rapper. “Your IMPACT is FOREVER! You are still (TIMELESS) Your work & STYLE still INFLUENCING a new generation Happy BornDay Aaliyah You are Loved & missed by many Love you.”

Elliot previously told Billboard that she and Timbaland were called to work on one song for Aaliyah, but ended up working on eight records.

“She had an ear and she knew what that music made her feel like,” she said about Aaliyah in 2018. “She was next level to understand that this is some next level [music].”

Fans also shared happy birthday messages. One Twitter user wrote, “Happy Birthday to The Princess of R&B. We miss you Aaliyah .”

The family also announced a new collaboration with the clothing line Chalk Line Official. Chalk Line Official designed the Bricklayers jersey Aaliyah wore at the 1996 MTV Rock N’ Jock B-Ball Jam.

“In honor of Aaliyah’s birthday, we will be releasing an exclusive black colorway on the aaliyahapp coming soon,” said the family in the post.

