Chloe Bailey responds to Gunna dating rumors

"He’s, like, such a good friend," Bailey said on Sunday.

Chloe Bailey downplayed rumors over the weekend that she and rapper Gunna are doing more than making music together.

The Have Mercy singer was responding to fan questions on Instagram Live on Sunday when several people asked her whether she and the Drip Too Hard lyricist are dating.

The CxG dating rumors started in late October when Bailey and Gunna were spotted together at an Atlanta Hawks game. The duo added fuel to the gossip earlier this month with the release of You & Me, a romantic collaboration from Gunna’s latest album, Drip Season 4.

“He’s, like, such a good friend,” Bailey said regarding Gunna on Sunday. “And I love that song. And I was so happy to be on the album. So check it out if you have not.”

Bailey’s answer didn’t seem to satisfy her fans in the Instagram Live comments section, who kept recycling questions about her and Gunna being an item.

“I feel like everybody wants to know about my love life,” Bailey said later while using a British accent. “My love life is music, darling.”

Her comments reaffirmed the ones made by Gunna in November during a red carpet interview before the 2021 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A Billboard reporter at the event asked the 28-year-old hitmaker about his Atlanta Hawks game outing with Bailey.

“Yeah, we’re not dating,” Gunna said. “That was just, like, a date though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe… But she’s my friend.”

The gossip persisted earlier this month despite Gunna’s denial. He and Bailey were seen holding hands on Jan. 4 while leaving a Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena.

Angela Yee, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God pressed Gunna about his relationship status during an interview on The Breakfast Club last week.

“We ain’t cousins,” Gunna told the hosts, dispelling rumors that he and Bailey are related. “We’re really close friends, we got a hit song together.”

But later on during the Breakfast Club interview, Gunna also confessed to “shooting [his] shot” at Bailey on his Instagram Story in September. At the time, the rapper posted a picture of Bailey sticking her tongue out.

The photo was taken during Bailey’s eyebrow-raising MTV Video Music Awards performance the same month.

“It’s the [tongue] for me,” Gunna wrote on his IG story caption.

Yet despite all evidence to the contrary, he and Bailey have maintained that their relationship is platonic.

“Would I tell you guys if I was dating someone? I probably would in the music,” Bailey said on Sunday. “I would tell you guys.”

